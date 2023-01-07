Here's what could be coming for the New Plymouth District Council on the three waters front

The Government's three waters proposal is widely unpopular but also not widely understood.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of New Plymouth district.

OPINION: Over the summer people have been asking me where we are at with three waters.

If Labour retains power through the next election they will green light their four entity model effective 1 July 2024.

Government has committed $3 billion to its reform juggernaut and is slowly assembling the governance and management capabilities required to drive one of the most significant change projects New Zealand has ever seen.

It’s complicated, messy and rushed. Councils will likely end up providing front of house and billing services for the first few years as the fledgling mega-entities try not to drop too many balls while absorbing the assets of 67 different communities and preparing for the impending economic regulation.

The entities will start by cutting and pasting contributing councils’ 2021 long term plans. While slightly outdated, the plans will be consolidated into entity-wide models with subregions to align with new Te Mana O Te Wai obligations.

There will be resistance from councils and communities who simply don’t want the reforms, don’t understand them or both.

Complicating matters further, the current legislation prohibits councils from undertaking future long term planning for 3W assets between now and 2024.

Councils are acutely aware their communities will be left carrying millions of dollars a year in stranded overheads following the loss of up to a third of their revenue to the new water companies.

Expect confusion and delays.

If we have a change of government in November things are less clear.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Neil Holdom, left, was elected to a third term as mayor of New Plymouth District in 2021.

National has committed to repealing the legislation but hasn’t articulated a clear alternative.

Act also opposes the reform and has proposed a new funding stream for councils. Committing to allocate half the GST generated by new developments in council areas to part fund critical infrastructure.

The problem for both National and Act is what to do with the orphans; the councils that aren’t experiencing growth. The councils rapidly approaching their borrowing limits. Councils facing significant upgrades beyond the abilities of their local communities to pay.

But we will get to them in a minute.

Councils like New Plymouth, with balance sheet strength and a widely endorsed financial strategy to appropriately fund future 3W infrastructure obligations, will look to collaborate.

We have already agreed in principle to a Taranaki regional water collective.

We commissioned feasibility work exploring shared ownership within Taranaki prior to the reforms being mandated.

I’m supportive of establishing a Taranaki council controlled organisation with an independent board including mana whenua representation to focus on sustainably delivering quality infrastructure to the people we serve.

Once we’ve established an effective Taranaki water entity it would be prudent to consider merging with other networks, as occurred with the dairy cooperatives of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

We would be looking for towns and cities with good assets, manageable debt, steady growth and appropriate revenues. The focus should be on growing asset management capabilities and capturing the benefits of scale, to pass them on to communities in the form of efficient prices and appropriate quality.

But there are many networks we wouldn’t consider adding to our collective. A range of urban, rural and remote rural networks across Aotearoa with liabilities that would undermine our performance. And this is where the head and the heart are at odds.

From a commercial perspective the orphans come with too much baggage and should be avoided. But from an NZ Inc perspective, we have to maintain services to all our communities to ensure their ongoing viability.

As a nation we have to find a solution for places with low population, long stringy networks, no or low growth, councils facing huge compliance-driven upgrades to ageing assets and those supplying our poorest communities.

Under Labour’s proposal the $3 billion commitment is the end of government’s contribution. From July 2024 the four water services entities will operate on a purely user-pays basis in perpetuity. The cross-subsidies that come with their scale will cover the orphans’ needs, or at least that’s the theory.

I challenged government on the lack of commitment to state funding special projects after reform.

Historically Government has regularly invested with councils on major water projects, particularly in rural or remote rural communities, tourism towns etc but from 1 July 2024 there is no commitment to any future government support.

The challenges for any National Act joint policy are as follows:

What elements of the reforms will they keep?

What about economic regulation?

What is their alternative to cogovernance?

What funding and financing solution will be proposed to find a home for the orphans and when?

The funding and financing solution is clearly vexing opposition parties. The Labour government has poured $3 billion into its water solution.

If National and Act choose to scrap the reforms entirely they will write off the crown’s investments and then likely have to commit further funds transitioning to whatever new model they design.

The emerging counterfactual to the government’s proposal looks to be regional or multi-regional coalitions of the willing, endowed with the requisite attitudes, plans and financing capabilities.

But New Zealand can’t leave the orphans behind.

National will have to commit funding to tidy up the orphans and their compliance obligations, seeking to scaffold non-economic council networks into neighbouring viable regional organisations.

Shadow finance spokesperson Nicola Willis will be cautious when weighing up the future funding obligations of central government while looking to smooth the transition to a modified reform outcome.

Willis needs to ensure any government funding is deployed in a way which drives efficiency and aggregation. Councils should be free to make their own decisions but can’t put their hands out for more government cash while demanding they retain full control.

Either way the muddle that is three waters is far from over and will be decided at the general election.

Those of us who have made it our business to improve public asset management maturity will continue to work with all parties in order to find a way through the politics to a solution that is both palatable and viable for all New Zealanders.