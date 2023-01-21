A list of everything that old men are grumpy with

Jim Tucker is a journalist, writer and former newspaper editor living in New Plymouth.

OPINION: The realm of the grumpy old man is mine to claim, after some contemplation of what gets my goat these days.

Let’s start with something big, like the new way they glue down the start of toilet rolls. It’s almost impossible to get a roll under way without a battle that ends in bits of toilet paper all over the floor, just out of reach for those with arthritic limbs.

There is now great reluctance in our household to be the one who gets to the end of a roll and faces having - out of a sense of decency - to load the new one. Nothing is said.

Then there is the solitary fly that exists simultaneously in the kitchens, lounges and main bedrooms of all our homes. It’s immune to fly spray. Is it possible that along with weedkillers, fly sprays are now brewed ever so mildly to avoid multi-million dollar lawsuits?

We have a rampant creeper threatening to take over one end of the house each year and which I’ve cut off at ground level. But it continues to thrive, despite endless applications of weedkiller. Useless.

Another cause for grumpiness is the entire internet.

I’m personally acquainted with half the populations of the so-called Third World through unctuously polite discourse conducted via phone and on screen in often futile attempts to resolve misadventures with computers, the iPad and the iPhone.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker iis grumpy with the entire internet, and fair enough.

Take no notice of warnings that artificial intelligence is about to overwhelm us. AI doesn’t know its arse from its elbow when I “talk” to it about the latest malfunction. It gives up almost immediately.

Some of the humans aren’t much better, but they never want to give up in case you send unfavourable feedback. I spent five continuous hours on the phone to a “technician” trying to fix our security app, finally capitulating when she asked me to open the cabinet of my PC.

Me? Fiddle with the insides of a computer? We cancelled the service, then found we didn’t need the app anyway.

Just this week, I discovered Apple’s misnamed support service charges $2 to direct you to its solution for your problem.

What about the state of our streets? There’s an absurd contrast between the motorway-standard resealing being done by the Ministry of Transport and that carried out by the council.

If the latter can’t afford to fix sunken hydrant and manhole covers – some of the worst potholes you’ll encounter – could they please paint a yellow line around them?

Then there’s people, supposedly holding a current driver’s licence, who park badly at supermarkets. Recently, I had an angled, encroaching car parked on either side and couldn’t even open my driver’s door.

I retain the old pet hate, ever intensifying, of people riding on the walkway on bikes without bells. And worse, battery-powered scooters and heaven knows what other contraptions zipping past without warning. The same in Pukekura Park.

The airport café didn’t score well when it closed its food heater for cleaning at 12.45pm the day we wanted lunch.

There was also the timing of covering up the whalebone bridge at Waiwhakaiho River for repainting during the holiday season; our visiting friends from New York – travel journalists – couldn’t get photos. Oops.

And why did a pop group (there are two UB40s, by the way) need the Bowl of Brooklands closed for several days to get ready, when they didn’t even cover the lake (thank heavens)?

Now we’re down to a list: blue tennis courts; small print; close-following SUVs; the secrecy of the new health system; garden cockroaches; logging trucks; TV adverts urging "call now"; "very" used with "unique"; and lack of places for wheelchair-bound cricket patrons at Pukekura Park.

You’ll be thinking I should just retire quietly and stop moaning, but actually there are some good things, too.

Like Pukekura Park (when it’s all open), and especially the lights festival, which mightily impressed our Yank travel writer/photographer mates.

They wondered why it was free to get in. Here’s an idea – display a giant billboard touting the next project and bolt on a donation box.

There are our beaches. With the Stony River transporting much volcanic gravel at present, beaches all the way from Ahus to Kawhia are resplendent with sand.

And what about climate change? So far, the effects here seem to be elongated weather episodes (fine when it’s fine, good for farmers when it rains moderately) and rising sea temperature. Are we uniquely placed? Who knows.

