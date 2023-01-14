So here's how we can make our beaches safer

Evette Alberts is ready for action, if needed, as a lifeguard at East End beach in New Plymouth.

OPINION: Columnists take a risk when criticising local institutions that have been revered for a long time. Like surf lifesaving.

So be assured, I was wary about chipping the East End Surf Lifesaving Club for what I perceived to be some fundamental problems with its performance.

And you have to get it dead right. Which I didn't. So I'm correcting the errors here, but also reporting on a meeting I've had with two NZ surf lifesaving managers about what can be done about the bits that wereaccurate.

Like the days the club closed its summer season surf patrol at 5pm, busy or not; and which ignored visitors heading for possibly risky parts of the beach; and which appears somewhat isolated from beachgoers.

Was this a result of the paid lifeguard system and the introduction of taxpayer funding from 2020, I speculated?

Here's what I got wrong. The $10 million that NZ's 74 surf lifesaving clubs now get each year doesn't pay for the guards, but for running costs and a few capital projects. A pathetic amount, when you think about it.

The guards are paid by local councils, and work a seven and a half hour weekday week. The weekends are patrolled by club volunteers. The weekday week hours vary a bit over the season, starting after school hours when the January holidays have finished.

All that has made for a complex system. The biggest issues I can now see are the employment/volunteers arrangement and the clubs' public communications.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jim Tucker had some suggestions for how to improve the lifeguarding situation at East End.

Let's not pick on East End, though. They all face the same issues – variable according to location, population sizes and available sponsorship.

Challenges include matching a workable employment arrangement with tide times and fickle weather; impacts from school pools closing, tourism and immigration; and lack of communication capabilities in an age when new comms channels are still evolving.

Wanting to help, I asked for the meeting so I could present some ideas - such as a whiteboard placed at the main swimmer entrance to the beach, showing guidance on each day's conditions.

Turns out they already have one. However, it's put near the club premises, which is not a place where most people enter the beach. The board also showed nothing about conditions, that space taken with a cheery message urging people to "have an amazing day!"

I suggested the patrol roster should match daily conditions to avoid under-manning on fine but big-risk days, as happened on December 28.

Attempted, I was told, but difficult because there is little flexibility in employment law. True. I looked out the window to a drizzly day, low tide with no surf, but the flags up and a total patrol of seven shared with Fitzroy (in the towers and flag zones)…for about a dozen swimmers.

What about making off-duty patrol members (staffers or voluntary) more easily identifiable, maybe with armbands of different colours? And grey for oldies, who might not be able to swim out to save someone but would have the knowledge to organise rescues.

That was met with a suggestion I look out the window to see the dozens of off-duty club members training on the beach, some identifiable by high-vis jackets. Okay. That works on a crap day when the beach is deserted, so why waste money on having paid patrols on such days?

The managers told me if a regular-hours, five-day arrangement isn't offered, people will get a holiday job somewhere else. I said I doubted it would be at another surf club, though, if all 74 offered the same deal.

We didn't go into weekends and voluntary patrolling much, probably because that's something the clubs are primarily responsible for, with the two managers handling overall training and the paid patrols.

Another of my ideas was to have two guards on the beach on high-risk days, stationed at the ends of the flags area and tasked with venturing up to 150m along the beach if they see people heading for danger.

I was surprised to hear they are able to do that now. Surprised, because I've never seen that happen when I was at the beach.

What about public communications? The managers named a couple of internet locations where daily conditions are described. Again, I've never seen them.

They would be ineffective, I suggest, for older patrons used to traditional media like this newspaper. It already has a page on weather, so perhaps they should ask about having a daily, brief, surf-swimming advisory.

Jim Tucker is a journalist, writer and former newspaper editor living in New Plymouth.