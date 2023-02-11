Why accurate census statistics are crucial

The census is coming and you better be ready.

OPINION: A full-page advert appeared in this newspaper on Wednesday reminding us of an important upcoming event.

No, nothing to do with sport – it’s the five-yearly census on March 7. Whoever and wherever you are, details of your existence will be officially recorded.

The last one in 2018 didn’t go well, so a successful census next month is vital if those who govern us, plan for us, study and write about us are to have any chance of working up the computer algorithms needed for New Zealand to function well in the modern digital world.

Ah, the digital world. A brave attempt to adjust to its potential was where the last census went awry. Census organiser Statistics NZ headed too far down the online highway; the hit-rate dropped from 2013’s satisfactory 92 percent to a statistically dicey 83.

A 2019 review by leading research company BERL identified the main reason for the failure was Stats NZ cutting back on field collectors.

They’re the ground troops who previously ensured most Kiwi households got printed census forms. They called back again after census day to collect the paperwork and encourage people to complete the process.

In 2018, the department relied too much on the web approach. It didn’t employ the usual number of collectors, so there weren’t enough to round up missing forms when it became clear returns were seriously down.

The answer is to go back to the old ways and employ more collectors, said BERL, an organisation that relies on sound official statistics. The reliable 2013 versions are outdated.

I agree with them. People like me use stats a lot, and knowing the best ones are a decade old results in unease. So, I’ve decided to do something unusual.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker is getting involved on the ground in the 2023 Census.

Before I explain, let me take you back more than a half century to the days I started as a reporter at the Taranaki Herald, once the country’s oldest newspaper, and evening sister of the morning Taranaki Daily News.

In 1965, the Herald’s most senior reporter was New Plymouth-raised Derryn Hinch, who went on to become a media star in Australia. My fellow cadet reporters and I thought the sun shone from his Invercargill, such were the exciting things he did to find news.

For instance, he joined the fire brigade for a week and reported on his experiences. He became a cop for a week, going out at night with patrols, discovering with interest cop cars had a pistol locked in their dashboard cubbyholes.

Then he did the most compelling one of all – he went to jail. Which turned out to be handy when later in Melbourne he was imprisoned for real after deliberately breaching a court suppression order on a paedophile priest. That happened more than once.

I want to do something like Hinch did, for the census. So, I’ve joined up as a field collector. I’ll be one of an expanded staff this time.

Like with Hinch’s stints among the cops and in jail, there’ll be confidentiality restrictions on what I can write. No problem. I don’t want to intrude on anyone’s privacy, including that of staff at Stats NZ and its census contractors, a company called Persolkelly NZ.

But I do want to see what’s involved from the so-called frontline, something that is not possible via the usual communication channels of official and commercial life these days, public relations.

You can’t write authoritatively about something like this via filtered officialdom.

I want to do my job properly, that being to monitor something fundamental to the effective functioning of a democracy.

That sounds overly grand, but the people at Stats NZ and Persolkelly don’t seem to think so. They’ve gone out of their way to help me through a complex registration process.

My motivation runs deep. I’ve had personal experience of the role statistics can play in our lives.

Did you know NZ doctors are still legally forbidden from raising the prospect with male patients of having a PSA test for prostate cancer?

Stats on false positives were used by lobbyists a decade or so ago to convince Parliament to keep what I believe to be outdated law dictating the patient himself must ask first.

Many don’t raise the subject. How many dudes have died as a result of that, I sometimes wonder.

There’s a lot at stake when it comes to having up-to-date numbers from the census. Please do your bit on March 7, 2023. I’ll certainly be trying to do mine.

