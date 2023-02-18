Coaching without the need to bully

Bullying can impact its victims for the rest of their life.

OPINION: There are several words in our various languages that evoke deep-seated revulsion, and “bully” is one of the worst.

Those who’ve been bullied can carry life-long feelings of anxiety that affect the ways they respond to others and how they shape their own existence. Bullying has the power to blight, miss-cue, warp, destroy.

Sometimes though, as in my case, it can empower, lead to motivation and achievement that might not otherwise have happened. Oddly, then, I can thank that loathsome practice for much of how my life has panned out.

That needs to be explained. But first, what was the bullying?

For me, it was something suffered at school, unsurprisingly for a puny Kiwi kid growing up in 1960s Aotearoa.

It was a time of new freedoms but less social cohesion. Society had emerged from decades of world wars, great depressions and rapid growth as a colony pushing its from under the domination of an upper class of bullies living on the other side of the world, themselves confronting decline.

It was standard stuff, the bullying, involving an oaf from an outback King Country farm who boarded at our secondary school. He delighted in belting me on the upper arm every time our paths crossed.

The bruises didn’t show because our school uniform for much of the year demanded long sleeves. The oaf - a kid with otherwise insufficient brain matter to pass school certificate from two attempts - was still cunning enough to think his attempts to disfigure were unlikely to become evident.

He was helped by the fact nobody dared squeal about such behaviour. Ratting was a worse crime than masturbation or pulling the legs off frogs (or in some circles, failing to pull them off…the legs, that is).

Jim Tucker New Plymouth Boys’ High School prefects in 1964. Jim Tucker is on the front row, seated second from left.

But a towel slipped off my shoulders when I came out of the bathroom one night and Mum spotted the damage. She told Dad. They knew the headmaster and his wife, who lived just up the road. We got our eggs from their big chook run.

Dad raged up to the school. I initially admitted merely that a kid was belting me sometimes, but under my father’s stewardship the tale grew. The boarding establishment was discovered to harbour the bully, who was spoken to.

Strongly, I suspect, but not so that he was removed from my life. After that, he spat when he saw me, snarled, mouthed threats. He spread the word. Disgust travelled far and wide. Even my brother became wary about associating with me in public.

Such sudden isolation in the fifth form, my third year at secondary school, was a bleak experience. I’m not sure how I dealt with it, but being an experienced writer now, I suspect I retreated into my head.

I lived for a while in my own world. This was not discussed with anyone, especially my parents since I didn’t want them to feel bad. Physical bruises vanished, but mental ones remained.

Looking back, I realise such withdrawal may have led to something that armed me for journalism and writing - a tendency to step back and observe and analyse.

It’s observation of a kind needed by those who want to understand the world they’re reporting on. It can be stand-offish, but informative. Sometimes it leads to anger. Americans call that the “journalism of outrage”.

Forgive me if you’ve seen my previous references to that empowering label. I bring it up again because of a visit from Anne Bennett-Eustace, wife of the late Arthur Eustace, a former teacher at New Plymouth Boys High School.

Anne is writing a book about Arthur’s life and especially his work with young athletes. One was head boy Roy Johns, who ended up beating Arthur’s own national sprint record, which had stood for 14 years.

Her book will explore Arthur’s coaching philosophies, especially one describing how a coach can develop and encourage athletes without crossing the fine line to pushing too hard, which can lead to bullying.

Which is topical, given revelations about the harmful way a few high performance sports have allowed some coaches to behave.

Anne is keen to contact Taranaki people who worked with Arthur during his five years at the school (late 1950s) or were coached by him.

Roy agreed to see her during her recent visit, as did others. Are you able to help her to record as full an account as possible of what was a visionary approach?

If so, please email her at rowanco@rowancottage.co.nx

