Insight from a census junkie

Tuesday, March 7 was census night, though plenty of people had filled out the forms ahead of time

OPINION: Anyone here know what “WL” stands for?

If you’re an online game player you’ll probably guess “war lord”. A mechanic might think “wheel loose”, a truck driver “wonky load”.

The last one’s close-ish. WL means “work load” to a seasoned census worker, one of those people who might have been knocking on your door recently to make sure you’ve got what it needs to be counted.

I know this because as a newbie census field worker I’ve somehow survived a couple of weeks of coming up to speed in a world that is no different from any other speciality occupation in wreathing its activities in acronyms, jargon and plain old cliches. Journalists are as bad.

Name any job, and the first challenge you face when you start is understanding what the hell everyone is talking about.

It takes me back to that wonderful chestnut - being asked by an old hand to go to the butcher to buy a pound of verdigris (the green patina that forms on copper).

As it happens, my employer, StatsNZ, has a list of acronym translations for people like me. There’s another with census common terms. I’ve tentatively suggested they put them all in the same document, even offered to do it for them.

The point I’m making is the five-yearly census might look straightforward from the outside but is in reality a complex operation.

Unlike England, for example, which “just” counts people, New Zealand does housing, too. That’s understandable, given our collective obsession with home-ownership, but it certainly makes things a lot harder to manage.

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

There are three major complications, so far as I can see.

The first is the rapid growth of infill housing and new subdivisions with packed dwellings, all intended (by landowners and local councils) to intensify land occupation, make greater use of infrastructure (not overload it, though) and slow overall urban spread.

Just think how fast that growth has changed neighbourhoods in the space of five years. There are many more complicated housing arrangements, all of which must be recorded on the census dwellings database.

An old house that once happily existed as 3 Dummy St now has three new townhouses behind it. And that’s a simple example.

The census describes new arrangements with all kinds of unusual monikers like “alias” and “shell” and “transient”, let alone “homelessness” and other things most of us don’t much think about.

The second complication is what I’m using to assemble these words – the internet. Its utility was over-estimated in the 2018 census when the hit-rate was an unacceptable 83 percent (usually it’s 93 percent).

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jim Tucker was a census worker this year and loved it.

This time StatsNZ and its Australian human resources contractor, Persolkelly, are hell-bent on doing better.

That’s meant a particularly exhaustive approach, in fact probably over-exhaustive, leading to some confusion over a second reminder letter that went out with its own new code.

Even if that befuddled some recipients, StatsNZ is confident it won’t be a problem. Better sure than sorry.

Another factor with the ‘net approach is the 70 percent expected to do it online may be an even bigger proportion than estimated.

Some at the top end of the age scale and unlikely to have used the internet last time will have passed on to a place where there’s no census.

While following up addresses to make sure everyone’s got a census pack, I’ve found most people open to my recommendation to do it online. The computer-literate form an ever-expanding cohort.

Number three is the pressure to train new census staff quickly once every five years. I can tell you, it’s a challenge, especially at my age (76).

You learn best on the job, especially when you meet someone who refuses to be counted. They usually change their minds, though, when you advise that another four of us will visit, and recalcitrants can be prosecuted. The census is legally compulsory.

Some experienced census-gatherers describe themselves as “census junkies”. I now understand why. I’ve loved the job. It’s taken me to places I never knew existed, and I haven’t met anyone I didn’t enjoy talking to.

What a bloody good bunch of people we’ve got here in Taranaki, and that includes those running the census operation.

The process has been hard to understand, at times, and I’ve undoubtedly tried their patience with my endless dumb questions; but they’ve been unfailingly patient.

So, look out for me in 2028. I’ll be 81, but I reckon I’ll know even more about what I’m doing.

