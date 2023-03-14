OPINION: The New Plymouth District Council's paralyis by analysis

The cliff behind David Chen’s New Plymouth house is eroding and the New Plymouth District Council, which owns the land has decided not to pay to fix it.

Dinnie Moeahu is a New Plymouth District councillor.

OPINION: Since the news broke out regarding the Chen’s property issue and my stance on the matter, I have been inundated with phone calls, messages and emails from the community who have shown their support for the family and it’s been incredibly humbling to see.

In my view the responsibility for erosion control on council reserve land falls under the jurisdiction of the New Plymouth District Council.

Local councils have a responsibility to protect council reserve land from erosion and other forms of damage.

This includes conducting regular inspections of the land and implementing appropriate erosion control measures.

If erosion does occur, councils should take prompt action to address the issue and prevent further damage.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu.

There have been several court cases in Aotearoa that have shown council negligence resulting in property owners winning in court.

Clark v Franklin District Council (2006): In this case, the court found that the council was negligent in its management of erosion on council reserve land and awarded the property owner compensation for damages caused by the erosion.

Duthie v Whangarei District Council (2013): In this case, the court found that the council was negligent in its management of a road that was causing erosion on the property owner's land. The property owner was awarded compensation for damages caused by the erosion.

Fearnley v Auckland Council (2017): In this case, the court found that the council was negligent in its management of erosion on council reserve land and awarded the property owner compensation for damages caused by the erosion. The court also ordered the council to undertake remedial works to address the erosion.

These cases serve as a reminder of the importance of responsible management of council reserve land and the need for councils to take action to prevent erosion and protect the rights of homeowners.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff David Chen wants the New Plymouth District Council to take action over the crumbling cliff neighbouring his property.

Councils can implement a programme to manage erosion and to protect the natural environment like they’ve done in the North Shore. This programme includes the development of erosion control measures and the provision of support to homeowners who are affected by erosion.

Another example is the Tauranga City Council, which has developed a Coastal Management Strategy that includes a range of actions to manage coastal erosion and protect the natural environment.

This strategy includes the development of hazard maps, the implementation of erosion control measures, and the provision of support to homeowners who are affected by erosion.

Under the Local Government Act 2002, property owners have several provisions that can help them if they feel their local council is unresponsive to their concerns.

They have the right to request that the council take measures to prevent erosion on the reserve land, such as installing retaining walls or other erosion control measures.

Additionally, property owners can make submissions to the council during the annual planning process, which can help to influence the council's decision-making.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The council owned cliff has been known to be erosion prone for at least 20 years.

Homeowners in Aotearoa may have several protections if erosion on council reserve land is endangering their property. One such protection is the right to compensation for damages caused by the erosion.

They have the right to take reasonable steps to prevent damage to their property, including seeking legal recourse if necessary.

They can make a complaint to the Ombudsman if they feel that the council has not acted in accordance with the law or their own policies.

During the extraordinary council meeting, we were told to focus on things like “setting a precedent” or focusing on the “principles.’ What precedence should be set? What principles should we live by?

I met with the Chen family several times over the past month. I sat with them in their home as they shared with me their frustrations, disillusions, and hopelessness dealing with council for the past several months.

I provided support, a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen and encouraged them to make a deputation in front of council so their voices could be heard.

That’s why I advocated for the meeting to be held in public. I walked out of the meeting to set my own precedence based on the values and principles I choose to live by.

Here we have a family who needed our help and all I could think about during the extraordinary meeting was the disablement of making a courageous decision.

A paralysis by analysis approach which ultimately prevented us from helping this family.

When we look after our community, we create a sense of unity and belonging. We create a place where people feel supported and cared for, and where we can all thrive.

It's not just about improving our own lives, but also the lives of those around us. That’s the precedent we should set. That’s the principles we should live by.

We can do better.

