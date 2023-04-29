Making sense of going off to war

Thousands of people attended the Anzac dawn service in New Plymouth on Tuesday.

OPINION: I went to this week's Anzac Day dawn parade. It was the first time since 1964, when I marched in a sand-paper suit as part of our high school contingent.

This occasion was personally significant because I've been writing a book about a Taranaki World War II soldier who died in North Africa.

The last time I attended half a century ago was because the school demanded my attendance as a lowly private in the school battalion.

I went willingly, though, because my family was still strongly grieving the loss of Uncle Ted Warner, who died on Crete in the same war.

Lin's uncle copped what was probably the worst death of the three men I was thinking about last Tuesday morning.

A ship's engineer, he was trapped in the bowels of his ship when it was sunk by a German sub off the coast of West Africa.

A war death is a war death, though. All three died serving their country in what we now see as an undoubtedly noble cause.

It's a strong feeling that has survived the passing of time, judging by the thousands of young and old who turned out at the New Plymouth Cenotaph on a freezing cold morning.

Many of the latest generation old enough to read seem curious to learn more about people they never knew, who on several occasions last century went overseas to fight for causes that have been endlessly recorded and analysed but which can never, from our isolated corner of the world, be completely understood.

On one plane, we perceive the needs that arose in 1914 and 1939 for New Zealand to help its allies defeat threats from the two main 19th century enemies, Germany and Japan.

But on another, some ask what motivated young men and women to willingly risk death?

Only a limited number were willing, in fact. The New Zealand voluntary recruitment period of WWII lasted only from the declaration of war on September 1, 1939, to June 17 the following year. After that, more than 300,000 men were conscripted over five years.

Yet, the number of volunteers at the start was significant – about 60,000. The "why" needs deeper analysis if we are ever to know with any certainty.

Relying only on my own knowledge and experience - some from listening to my parents' constant discussions of "the war" and the rest from research for various bits of writing – I think many young volunteers were keen on going because it initially looked like a big adventure.

In the early months, they swallowed government propaganda about the splendiferousness of going off to save our allies, and thereby ourselves, because it was mainly a welcome chance to see the world for free. The prospect of death seemed remote.

My father often spoke of his disappointment that poor eyesight prevented him becoming a fighter pilot. He'd raced motorbikes from his teens and wanted to translate that into aerial bravado.

He and his mates – and his future brother-in-law, Ted – rushed to join up, as did the man I have been writing about, Max Faull. He got into the exciting-sounding machine gun company within a few of weeks of war's outbreak.

Max volunteered twice, in fact, so motivated was he not to miss out. How that happened is one of the many intriguing features of his war story, which is told through letters home to his mother in Tikorangi.

Even a day or so before his death in Libya, Max maintained a belief that while some people, naturally, would be killed, he was positive he would not be one of them. He constantly reassured his mum of that supposed certainty.

By 1941 though, it was not one shared by a growing number back home. After the rapid invasion of much of Western Europe and the aerial bombardment of Britain in 1940, Kiwi wariness grew.

Max recalls hearing of one young man who married a 38-year-old in an attempt to avoid conscription, which initially took only single men.

The government had desperate need to boost its force in North Africa so it would be meaningfully included in the British Allied push to drive out the Germans and Italians.

Age was eventually no barrier to call-up, either. Lin's father was 33 when he ended up in Libya in 1941 at the same time as Max.

In the end, nobody was blind to the great peril faced, yet few deserted or refused to go.

I wonder…would there be such compliance now?

