Time to rethink how we look after our state highways

OPINION: Our district's state highways, as we witness and experience daily in our travels, need major surgery!

While not affected by a single severe weather event like other districts in the past 12 months, the deterioration of our roading network has been in a steady decline across our region for a number of years now.

The combination of increasing traffic and heavier payloads, coupled with a financial and human resource stressed Waka Kotahi business model, have resulted in stretches of highway that are suffering surface degradation to the point of failure – making these potentially dangerous to users.

It is important to note that part of our national transport agency's remit is road maintenance, which is not to be confused with road improvements.

Maintenance is just that. Maintaining the integrity of the state highways to a level that is safe for all users.

Improvements which are currently under way in several locations are different and paid for entirely from another pot of funding.

There have been numerous articles and insights in both mainstream media and social media into the shortcomings of not only our district’s roading, but in fact the entire national network.

A logical conclusion would be, that there is something very wrong with a model that allows a critical infrastructure asset, such as our roading network, to get to the condition we are now faced with.

We have a government agency that is tasked with all our countries transport network needs. This includes planning for the future, building the network, working alongside councils for local roading needs, day to day maintenance and emergency repairs.

Then on top of all this, Government ideology has added to the Waka Kotahi remit further responsibility of decarbonisation and cycleways, and more recently the need to focus on the rebuild of the infrastructure in the regions affected by natural disaster.

All of this work to do with a budget that is already stretched beyond breaking point and an increase that is barely enough to cover the infrastructure inflation rate that is almost double that of the household inflation.

“Baffling” is a polite word to describe it.

The evidence would suggest that reducing maintenance and preventative maintenance budgets have already had a profound effect on our district's highways.

Unless the government has found a magical silver bullet (other than increased borrowings as an option) the shortfall will either fall on the ratepayer or allow further deterioration.

With NPDC having 1300km of both sealed and unsealed roads to maintain, with a portion of these being State Highways, including our main arterial routes, the need to provide world class maintenance is crucial.

All of these roads need constant TLC, especially given our high rainfall (yet record sunshine) and subsoil structure and the one thing we cannot afford is to have a Government agency that is far removed from daily life of Taranaki, holding sway over our travel needs with something as simple as preventative and general maintenance.

Some questions for consideration.

Do we need to advocate for an alternative authority to take responsibility of maintenance for Waka Kotahi roadways in our district?

Could the council become the guardian of all roads in our district?

Would our local knowledge, monitoring, administration, and maintenance of our roads be a more direct and potentially cost-effective model, given we already do this for our local roads?

Could NPDC take back this “bread & butter” maintenance?

Before the current centralised model, councils around the country were in direct charge of their own maintenance programmes and departments (similar to the model we still use for parks).

With the use of quality materials, local knowledge, and first-class methodology we could turbo-charge our parks department style model to enable them to provide a consistent standard across our network.

Clearly the funding method becomes the most obvious barrier to success of this model.

If council become the preferred contractor for the maintenance services (and delivery could be via existing channels or a revised operational model) we would then invoice Waka Kotahi directly for work carried out.

By using this revised model, we reduce the level of reporting lines and times, bureaucracy, and crossover management and associated costs of multiple entities thus enabling the stretched funding to be applied directly to the affected areas of deterioration.

Only once the now failed model has been replaced and adequate funding established will we all be able to enjoy a transport network that is fit for purpose.

Sam Bennett, Max Brough, David Bublitz are New Plymouth District Councillors.