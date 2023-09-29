Suessical’s cast is off to great places with their supersized talent

Charlie Betts as Cat in the Hat in the New Plymouth Operatic Society production of Seussical Jr.

REVIEW: ‘A person’s a person no matter how small’ (or in this case even if quite tall!)

The cast of Seussical Jr is made up entirely of ‘our small persons’ - our local youngsters.

In reality they come in all sizes and year groups.

Although they may be small in terms of their age, every single one of them is supersized when it comes to having amazing talent.

I can assure you “they are off to great places”- at least in the acting, dancing and singing world. The cast of this production are so slick and polished you could believe you are watching seasoned professionals at work.

They have humble confidence and superb skills well above their youthful years.

A sense of excitement and anticipation was clearly evident amidst the audience well before the show began at the opening performance on Wednesday.

The crowded Theatre Royal was full of proud parents, doting grandparents and children of all ages. Their cheers and clapping could be heard in a thrill of expectation as soon as the action began on stage.

Director Ryan Jacobs, choreographer Helena Harvey and their support team have created a marvel of kaleidoscopic colour and energetic movement. Musical director Philippa Drinkwater gives this youthful group ‘wings’ to showcase their remarkable vocal range.

For Seuss lovers you meet many of your favourite characters like the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant and Gertrude McFuzz. The leads who hold these roles are truly outstanding.

Charlie Betts as the Cat in the Hat absolutely and utterly excels. Caleb Asi as Jojo is cuteness personified, but brims with theatrical skills as well.

New Plymouth Operatic Society Penny Maton as Young Kangaroo and Jana Tauwhare-George as Sour Kangaroo.

Jana Tauwhare-George and her sidekick Penny Maton as Sour and Young Kangaroo are a pure, sensational delight. Thomas Grieve (Horton the Elephant) melts your heart with his sincerity and earnestness.

Amelie (note to sub the first e in Amelie has a grave accent like / on top of it) Tippett (Mayzie la Bird) is spectacular and acts with a maturity one wouldn’t expect from someone so young.

Bryah Edwin certainly delights as Gertrude McFuzz and handled tail feathers unexpectedly falling off with more composure than many adults would have. Benjamin Bartlett and Sofia Asi superbly play in every way Mr and Mrs Mayor.

The leads are all brilliantly supported by an ensemble who are synchronised to perfection. Their expressions and body language are a pure pleasure to watch.

They all look as if they are having so much fun. With spot-on costuming, lighting and sound plus a fantastical set, it makes a recipe for success.

However, despite my ‘saying what I mean and meaning what I say’ there is a problem. This is a musical, so the story is told through the music.

The jazzy tunes are by Stephen Flaherty and the lyrics, which are rhyming couplets, by Lynn Ahrens. Many pre-schoolers (and even a few adults) struggle to follow the narrative because they don’t easily follow the words of the songs.

It takes a great deal of concentration.

Also, while older folk generally quickly recognise the Seuss characters, many very young audience members are meeting them for the first time in this show.

Consequently, several very small persons told me they couldn’t really understand the storyline.

Fortunately, the colour, sound and amazing props manage to maintain attention. You have to love lit up, sparkly umbrellas, a wonky piano and a stage set that includes a slide and fireman’s pole.

Yet, be warned, the very young can still become restless.

So, a warning for those headed to future shows. Read up on lots of Seuss stories before you go and become familiar beforehand with the show’s story outline that is set out in the programme.

Meanwhile, congratulations to all involved. This is a production that reminds us how lucky we are to have these multi-talented Taranaki youngsters stepping up in our local theatre world.

They are very ably guided by skilled, enthusiastic adults steering them in a wonderful direction.

The opening performance was a sell out. So, in the words of Seuss himself ‘There’s no time to lose.’ Book your tickets now.

Seussical Jr plays at TSB Showplace until October 1.