Give our leaders time to govern

Prime Minister Elect Chris Luxon arrives back to Parliament for negotiations and a brief photograph with the new National MP’s in the atrium in Parliament.

- Jim Tucker is a writer and journalist based in New Plymouth

OPINION: There was only ever going to be one overall outcome to the 2023 general election, and so there was – change at all cost.

The process was overshadowed by what you might call the Churchillian effect. Winston (the earlier one) got Britain through the hell of World War II with his marquee two-finger salute but was dumped by an ungrateful electorate as soon as it was over.

In our recent times, Labour saved most of us from death by Covid, but we – unthankful lot we similarly appear to be – have responded by shovelling its weary warriors out the door. Covid, Smovid.

Thank goodness it’s not that simple, or commentators like me wouldn’t be able to fill a column.

Discarded New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett was right when he said Covid governments have been dealt to around the world. Human nature seems uniform when it comes to denial.

But many forces are at play within political cycles. Accelerated the change may be by what we now want to forget, it’s important not to lose sight of one of the fundamental flaws of our version of democracy – the length of terms.

Three years doesn’t work. It’s not long enough for either main influence, left or right, to achieve even mid-term significant improvement.

We can predict what will happen to National/Act (and maybe NZ First) and its shiny new leader, businessman Chris.

They have a couple of short years to dismantle the more half-arsed reforms of the well-meaning left – ill-formed because they were rushed – before they will be distracted by the need to convince us it’s all going to be okay and to give them more time.

We will, and they’ll rush on. And then our doubts will set in. After two more years of reform, slowed by a worried bureaucracy that has insufficient time to do its job properly, there’ll be the inevitable “doubters’ election” like the one we’ve just endured.

They might get a third go. They might not. Whatever, the cycle will repeat itself and we will be left wondering once again just when will anyone really get to grips with our country’s true potential.

Now and again people like Kirk, Muldoon, Lange, Clark, Key or Ardern come along with sufficient nouse to make something lasting of it all, but they were all hampered by the same essential handicap – lack of time.

I can see your counter-argument coming: what happens when someone like Trump gets his hands on leadership? The Americans have four-year presidential terms and look how long that seemed to be.

We have safeguards against such a situation in the form of a governor-general with (admittedly untested) power to intervene. Australian PM Gough Whitlam was removed in 1975 by the Aus governor-general but such a dismissal has never been tried in modern NZ.

So, what’s stopping us taking a punt on breaking what seems an impractical tradition? A decent public debate about it, is all.

There’s plenty of discussion among politicians (many in favour of four years) and academic commentators (less certain, but more thorough) about the need for change, but we haven’t been given a proper say on what most experts agree is important constitutional change.

Our lack of a formal constitution is claimed to be an issue, but in my view that makes it simpler to fix. Let’s have a referendum.

We might have had one this time if we’d been listening earlier to Winston Peters. He was calling for a referendum on political terms back in August, when he was still just a vaguely menacing shadow. He wants four years to save money and “get better long-term outcomes for our country”. Acts wants that, too.

An Auckland University academic wrote in 2020, one of the key reasons we ought to consider change is concern among the public service that it can’t address mid-term policy issues properly in a three-year cycle.

We (I) criticise bureaucrats enough for being a hindrance to progress, so perhaps we ought to listen.

Meantime, we have taken power away from those who professed from their offices in Wellington to know better about how to fix the country’s ills – housing, social welfare, health, crime, education and water pipes – and given it to people who claim running the country as an efficient business is the better approach.

We’ve seen it all before. There’ll be some improvement, some people will be left even further behind…and in no time at all we’ll be subject to another BS campaign. No wonder voting numbers are down again.