Is Covid ‘just’ another flu?

Jim Tucker is a writer and journalist based in New Plymouth

OPINION: The number of people dying in a day from Covid-19 hit its lowest level on WHO

charts in nearly four years recently – “just” a few dozen in the entire world.

New Zealand lost three people in the week to October 23, taking the Kiwi toll since it all began in February 2020 to a “mere” 3416.

“Only” four have died in Taranaki since April, following the province’s last peak of 21 in the first four months of this year. Taranaki’s total toll so far is 88.

I’ve put quote marks around a couple of words there because I’m still unsure how significant Covid has turned out to be.

While it had a seminal impact on the election result – all those angry West Aucklanders punishing Labour for one lockdown too many – for most of us, its place in history has yet to firm up.

Has it been the worst pandemic in living memory? Yes. In NZ history? No. Are we over it now? Maybe.

Most people don’t wear masks these days, including me when I forget sometimes. Lin and I have persisted because they seem a minor inconvenience when you consider the advantages – no colds or bronchitis, and only a mild flu update.

It’s easy for us though. Wearing a mask all day is a bummer for those not retired or working from home.

Vaccination has been a major success for New Zealand. Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins (who took over as Minister of Health at a crucial time) are owed long-term recognition for their work.

In the end, what are we left with? Is Covid just another permanent addition to the round of infectious ailments we suffer each year as a major downside of globalisation?

Eventually, Covid may be no worse than the flu/pneumonia, which kill about 700 Kiwis every winter…but with far less fuss.

In fact, the advent of Covid hasn’t been a patch on flu when you compare it with the global pandemic that followed World War I in 1918. The world’s population was 1.8 billion then, with about 500 million people (28%) getting the deadly new strain and 50 million (2.8%) dying a ghastly death without the benefit of modern medical care.

In New Zealand back then (population 1.1 million) somewhere around 330,00 people (30%) caught that flu and 8600 died (0.8%)…compared, incidentally, to 18,000 (1.6%) in the war.

Contrast those numbers with Covid’s.

Globally, more people have caught Covid, but given the world’s total population has since climbed to about 8 billion, the proportions have dropped significantly: 700 million infections represent “just” 8.8%, while 7 million Covid fatalities amounts to “only” 0.09%.

NZ statistics reflect the impact of extraordinary work by medical professionals.

Our infection rate may be much higher than the global one (and in 1918) - some 2.39 million of our population of 5.2 million has caught Covid (45 percent) - but our death toll is comparably infinitesimal: a “mere” 0.065%.

Note that while the fatality total is accurate, the Covid infection rate was probably even higher everywhere, given an unknown number went unreported in NZ and around the world.

The above are raw statistics, so what else should we consider?

The long-term behaviour of flu may be relevant. Since the horror of 1918, its annual variations have been much milder and most serious for the aged and impaired. In 1918, flu had one high peak, followed by a lesser one, then abated.

Covid is looking much the same, although the similar peaking may not be finished yet. There continue to be greater case numbers in each hemisphere as winters follow summers, a similar cycle to the flu. Again, we oldies cop it worst.

We’re still not certain whether we’re going to benefit from natural immunity, and how much that might depend on continued vaccination.

The latter needs to do better than the flu versions we’re offered each year. They seem to be a half-season behind the latest flu variations being brought in by travellers.

The overall question is this: has the range of medical misfortunes that ends our lives been upped by just one more threat we’re already beginning to regard as routine?

I reckon so. Chris Hipkins discovered at a very inconvenient time that you never know what lies ahead; but as old age encroaches I believe we can ward off some of its burdens with lifestyle choices. Covid may be no different.

Now, where the hell did I put that mask? And when’s our next jab?