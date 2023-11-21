When you're inside council but still can't find out what's going on

Nick Jones is a member of the Inglewood Community Board and the managing director of pest trap company Rewild.

OPINION: As an Inglewood Community Board member for the New Plymouth District Council, I find myself increasingly frustrated by the lack of meaningful engagement we've experienced in the development of the Long-Term Plan (LTP).

This critical document outlines the aspirations and associated funding for our district over the next three years, shaping the very projects that impact our community's wellbeing and growth.

The LTP is more than just a bureaucratic exercise, it is the embodiment of community needs and desires.

Yet, it seems that the process has taken a detour, with projects seemingly appearing out of nowhere. In some instances, influential figures within our community wield their sway and have council fund their dreams, and in rare cases, projects are championed by councillors or council officers, leaving the voice of the community, the environment or mana whenua drowned out.

The tension between wants and needs is very real.

Mayor Neil Holdom's agreement to include community boards in the dialogue this triennium has been a positive and welcome step, as we took the opportunity to present our community's desires and needs at a workshop attended by councillors, officers, and the mayor himself.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Inglewood is a small town south of New Plymouth.

It was an occasion to advocate for the aspirations of our residents and to ensure that Inglewood's voice was heard in the decision-making process.

LTP projects that receive funding aren't always the glamorous ones that catch the public eye.

More often than not, the financial resources are directed toward the invisible infrastructure beneath our feet – stormwater systems, sewerage, drinking water, and facilities to support new growth areas.

Maintenance, an essential but less conspicuous aspect, consumes a significant portion of the budget. Our ageing council building, the Puke Ariki library and museum, and our pools all demand continual attention.

A significant sum, circa $80 million+, is potentially earmarked for spending around Pukekura Park and the central city, signalling an additional boon for the community most recently crowned “Most Beautiful Small City in New Zealand”.

For those residing outside New Plymouth city, optimism for receiving support for community projects diminishes.

Oakura's Kaitake trail, and coastal trail aspirations hang in the balance. Clifton’s small and disparate communities barely get a look-in either.

In Inglewood, uncertainty looms over the fate of the Windsor Walkway - a project that has bumbled along for two decades and has been gathering dust in funding boxes for the last two LTPs.

Attempts to seek clarity from our ward councillor Marie Pierce and board chair Christine Fabish regarding either of them articulating the wishes of the entire community to council for inclusion in the LTP negotiations have been met with disheartening silence.

So myself and other board members are in the dark as to any outcomes that may be realised as a result of our workshop with councillors.

The disconnect between community board aspirations as outlined in our Community Board Plan, derived from substantial community feedback, and the decision-making processes unfolding behind closed doors is concerning.

These closed-door workshops have recently been highlighted in an Ombudsmen investigation into council transparency, and as an elected member, I am shudderingly disappointed in how transparency isn't even a given if you are elected.

It smacks of our community's voice being sidelined and decisions being made at the discretion of those in power.

If you were anticipating solutions to the traffic and safety issues that continue to intensify and plague Inglewood, or the creation of spaces for recreational walks with your children, disappointment may be on the horizon.

The lack of transparency and open communication regarding the LTP leaves us questioning whether the needs and aspirations of Te Kohanga Moa ward are being appropriately considered at all, or if all this consultation is just lip-service.

It's time for all of our elected representatives to prioritise meaningful and equitable engagement for all communities - ensuring that the community's voice is not only heard but actively considered in the decision-making process.

There will always be compromises, but the LTP should reflect the collective aspirations of our community, not merely the preferences, or selective ignorance, of the few.

The residents of Inglewood (and other outlying areas) deserve a transparent and inclusive approach to the future development of our district and inclusion in the 'Sustainable Lifestyle Capital' vision.

As we navigate the complexities of the LTP, I am left questioning whether this dysfunctional system of local government reinforces and encourages the status quo, where there continues to be support of the have's at the expense of the have-nots.