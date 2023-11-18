AI is coming to get us all - not

Jim Tucker is a journalist and writer based in New Plymouth.

OPINION: So here’s an odd question for you: could your robot vacuum cleaner kill your pet, or worse, you? I’m asking because the inherent perils of AI and its vehicles are currently the subject of much discussion.

The discourse lacks balance, given that news about the latest AI conundrums commands greater space than the more obviously serious repercussions, such as death by robot.

The ghastly end of a man in South Korea last week after a robot packing machine mistook him for a box of vegetables got just a few sentences, while latest news from the global AI debate is getting columns.

That may be because robot killings are surprisingly common. Since the first back in 1979, more than 50 people have perished after being crushed, run over or otherwise dispatched by rogue machines. A worldwide study of such deaths between 1991 and 2017 recorded 42, but there’re bound to have been others outside that timespan.

I’m interested for two main reasons beyond mere schadenfreude – AI still seems limited in its actual usefulness (vacuuming the house and indoor climate control are two appealing achievements); and there doesn’t seem to be much research about ethical and legal implications beyond commercial gain.

To compare it with a similar dilemma, consider what happened after American physicist Robert Oppenheimer directed invention of the atomic bomb in the 1940s. His doubts about military control of further nuke development led to endless global nuclear disputation.

In the post-war melee of American anti-communist McCarthyism, Oppenheimer was in effect tried for treason and although declared loyal to his country was driven out of government roles requiring a security clearance.

That witch-hunt was hurtful for many scientists who admired Oppie (including Albert Einstein) and led to him falling out with Edward Teller, lead developer of the much more destructive hydrogen bomb.

Do we face a similarly abrasive but ultimately fruitful discussion over AI? It’s shaping that way. It’s particularly heated in the US in the leadup to the next presidential election as combatants and pundits argue about the dangers of fake imagery and documentation created with AI.

The disputed principles in that particular realm are hardly new, though. I recall one day in 1973 an angry truck driver stormed into my office at the Taranaki Herald and demanded we retract an item that appeared to show him breaking the law.

He denied crossing the centre line when negotiating a narrow bridge between New Plymouth and Inglewood, saying our photograph must have been faked. He reckoned we used some darkroom trick to shift his truck. We hadn’t, and I doubt there would have been any way then to do such a thing.

A similar claim was made near the end of that decade when the NZ Herald published a photo of a runaway bull that escaped a cattle truck and had to be rounded up on the approaches to Auckland Harbour Bridge.

That picture showed the animal with all four hooves off the road but no shadow beneath it. Obviously, the bull’s image had been pasted in, claimed irate readers. It hadn’t, but doubters persisted.

So far as I know, such tricks first became readily available in the US in the mid-1980s. I was on a tour of America’s top newspapers and when I got to the Los Angeles Times was shown just such a development in image processing.

They took a photo of me and then on a computer showed how a pass I was given to wear on my jacket could be made to disappear. An easy sleight today with Adobe Photoshop and its cousins, but novel in 1986.

I marvelled, but asked about ethical risks. No problem, said the illustrations editor: “We’re not allowed to use it in editorial. It’s just for the ad department…”

Mainstream media the world over would point to various in-house codes that restrict such manipulation, but most if not all such guidelines are just that – voluntary guides, subject only to repercussions wrought by industry-dominated watchdogs and expensive legal controls that are unlikely to be up with the fast-moving AI play. Although at least that’s better than what passes for “news-gathering” on social media.

As you perceive, I’m sceptical about AI, and have demonstrated it’s only primitively literate. I agree with Gwynne Dyer – its focus as yet is narrow and commercial.

Meantime, storage packers will continue to die at the “hands” of AI…er, robots. And split infinitives will go on multiplying.