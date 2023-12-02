When a top high school loses its grandfather

Former New Plymouth Boys' High School teacher Max Carroll holds a copy of his new book, a 100-plus year history of 1st XI cricket at the school.

OPINION: It would be no exaggeration to say that the day Max Carroll died a lot of people around the world paused for a moment to recall him.

News of his death at 91 would’ve affected them in many ways, from recognition and mild curiosity to grief for a figure who’d played a big part in their lives.

Max was unusual. He was closely associated with New Plymouth Boys’ High School for 65 years, not just as a master and sports coach but earlier on as someone who actually turned out as a player.

He was someone like our new All Blacks coach, Razor Robertson. He played rugby at a high level, cricket, as well, so when he took on coaching later he knew what he was on about. He’d done it himself at top level.

He was more than a player and coach, though.

He was house master of NPBHS boarding hostels Niger and Carrington, became the face of the old boys’ association, wrote books about the place, and encouraged those who’d been through its halls to stay in touch, attend reunions…and probably give money.

Personally, I didn’t get to know him, other than as a physed teacher who convinced us that taking all our clothes off and diving into the cool school pool was not going to kill us.

Max did that and everything else he achieved at NPBHS with one of his dazzlingly broad smiles. Here was a man, a role model, who meant us no harm.

In return, I didn’t exactly endear myself to him years later when I attended one of the reunions and jested that the school had gone back. What do you mean? he demanded. Hockey goals on the sacred top ground, Max? Hmmm.

In my days there (1960-65) the school was all rugby, turning out dozens of teams on a Saturday, and going unbeaten under the guidance of Max’s predecessor first fifteen coach, John “JJ” Stewart. There were players in their early 20s returning to an endless six form to keep playing.

Max followed JJ, a tough act given Stewart went on to coach Taranaki and then the All Blacks. Max was just as good, though, turning out a string of successful teams in both rugby and cricket.

Over a 33-year career, he taught PE, social studies, geography, English, sport and cadet training (he was commanding officer of the school battalion for 15 years). In 2007, he was awarded the Queens Service Medal for services to education and sport.

His NPBHS coaching reign spanned two distinct eras, cricket from 1960 to 1966 and rugby after JJ left that same year.

In his 2022 account of Max’s life, Taranaki sportsman Ian Snook records Max not only coached the first cricket eleven but played in local club games.

Two New Zealand players emerged from his coaching stint, John Morrison and Alistar Jordan.

Other first-class cricket players included Henry Sampson, Warren Murdoch, Graeme Duncan, Tim Patterson and Brian Prestige, and plenty of Taranaki reps like Dennis Green, David Bennett, Maurice Betts, Trevor Smith, Francis Hill and Ross Crow.

Snook says Max followed with a rugby coaching epoch that was equally outstanding with its emphasis on the 15-man game.

In 85 inter-school games, there were 58 wins and six draws, 12 defences of the Moascar Cup (Ranfurly Shield of school rugby), an unbeaten 1973 season under the captaincy of Bruce Middleton, and a period beginning in 1967 which went seven seasons when only two of 38 games were lost.

Three All Blacks emerged – flanker Graham Mourie, who also captained the All Blacks, halfback Mark Donaldson and number eight Geoff Old. Middleton got close.

One unlucky to miss his black jersey was winger Murray Kidd, only 17 when selected for Taranaki against the 1971 British and Irish Lions.

Prominent rep rugby players included Roger Feather, Kevin Taylor, Neil Cameron, John Forsyth, Francis Hill, Gavin White, Neil Johnston, Paul Broederlow, Jeff Bishop, Malcolm Greig, Tim Coplestone and John Cameron.

Max achieved a lot in rugby and other sports, too much to cover here.

Former pupil Lance McEldowney says after retirement the irrepressible Max linked the school to hundreds of old boys throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

He helped organise several reunions at the school during the past two decades, and continued as an enthusiastic member of an old boys' group, who meet yearly in various parts of the country.

“Max was a ‘people's person’- no-nonsense, firm but fair, genial to the core, with a remarkable memory for names.”