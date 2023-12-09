Vape smoke hazards may exceed ciggie risks

The new Government won’t restrict ciggie selling to 600 stores as planned by the former Labour-led government but it does want to reduce the number selling vape products.

Jim Tucker is a journalist and writer based in New Plymouth.

OPINION: What’s with all the cars emitting great clouds of smoke from their driver’s door windows?

Vaping, of course. It’s on a very rapid growth path, if my unscientific research is anything to go by.

I’ve been out a bit lately (after another long bout of sciatica) and while waiting in queues at traffic lights noticed a lot more vaping output billowing from car windows. Looks bizarre.

So far as our new gummint is concerned, it supports a view that we don’t need the previous lot’s fancy plan to cut cigarette sales outlets from 6000 to 600.

That move by Labour – a sign the gradual clampdown on fags is finally getting hard ball – would have pumped up black market risks, says new PM Christopher Luxon, leading to more dairy ram-raids.

His health minister, Dr Shane Reti, reckons vaping’s the better way to go.

Is Reti right? Possibly - but not if it undoes the various other Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 amendments the previous government wanted to implement.

The coalition leaders said they will abandon the intention to cut cigarette outlet numbers from 6000 to 600, but – if National’s pre-election vaping policy goes ahead – at the same time cap vape stores to 600.

Where I live, they’re mostly the same places, dairies. Or have I missed something, clodpoll that I probably am in trying to untangle this impending mess?

If you take a medic’s interest, you’ll know we would have taken a world lead with Labour’s new anti-smoking regs. They addressed the final, hard-core group of smokers, after a tortuous process that began halfway through last century.

The tobacco industry glamorised smoking from the start. A clever Jeff Bell cartoon depicted that elegantly when he showed Reti holding a ciggie and urging us to smoke.

Cigarette adverts looked exactly like that in the days I was a kid enduring 10-hour drives between New Plymouth and Auckland with parents who chain-smoked.

The arrival of vaping as a seemingly less-harmful alternative looked like a blessing 15 years ago, but tobacco tycoons saw it as an opportunity to stay in business.

Their success will be short lived, hopefully. Too much is now known about the dangers of inhaling anything foreign.

The medical profession and lobby groups like the asthma and respiratory foundation have sufficient ammo to carry their case against any government foolish enough to think it can solve a short-term tax-take problem with such awful expediency.

The tobacco people’s jump-start with vaping in NZ demonstrates their enduring power.

Official graphs show steady decline this century to the point where youth smokers numbered just over a single percentage point by 2021. But starting about the same low level in 2014, youth vaping exceeded smoking by 2017 and has now crested 10 percent, and twice that with some groups.

The problem is vaping has not only attracted smokers looking for a less risky habit but many people, young and old, who have never smoked. Some are still getting to puberty.

And this involving a product that may contain cannabis derivative and goodness know what else in the way of cancer-causing substances.

What gives the tobacco industry its initial advantage is research into the downsides of vaping is only a couple of years old.

However, this ain’t the mid-1900s. Medical science is now much better and faster at delving into risk. It had to pick up its act (and funding) after the thalidomide disaster of the 1950s/early 60s. That it’s done so is evident from how quickly it dealt with Covid-19.

Read early research from the US and you’d never go near vaping. People are emerging with serious lung damage. Some are dying. Are we really so stupid as to be blinded by fashion and pretty colours in dairy alcoves that we’ll risk death?

Well, yes, that’s addiction for you. My generation learned the hard way. Many of our parents gave up smoking abruptly late last century when the messages became too strong to ignore.

They lived longer as a result of the government finally being brave enough to take on a big industry, one that killed people.

The coalition government is choosing to ignore the fact savings in health care could easily top a billion dollars in the foreseeable future, a number that might well exceed the tax-take shortfall.

Luxon may figure it’s easier to let his pushy new coalition partners sink themselves into line. He should have just given them the health portfolio. Much quicker.