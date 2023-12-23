How ‘walk on air’ saved our famous aviators

When Kingsford Smith landed his plan at Bell Block on what was dubbed the first trans-Tasman commercial flight there were 10,000 people waiting for him.

Jim Tucker is a journalist and writer based in New Plymouth.

OPINION: Few Taranakians of my generation will be unfamiliar with Kingsford Smith stories, our parents being full of them back in the day.

“Smithy” - as home country Australia called him - was the first aviator to fly across the Tasman Sea between Aus and NZ (NSW and Christchurch) in 1928.

On January 11, 1933 - following a 14-hour flight of 2115km in his famous Fokker Tri-motor, the Southern Cross, from Seven Mile Beach 140km south of Sydney – Sir Charles Kingsford Smith, co-pilot Sir Patrick Gordon “Bill” Taylor, radio operator John Stannage, aviation reporter Jack Percival and NZ aero clubs secretary Stan Nielson were met off North Taranaki’s coast by five NZ aero club planes and on land at Bell Block aerodrome by about 10,000 people.

It was dubbed the first trans-Tasman commercial flight, an unsuccessful attempt by Smith to persuade the NZ government to give him the airmail contract. Something significant will soon remind us of all that – the unveiling of a sculpture at New Plymouth airport.

supplied/Stuff An all-weather replica of this Don Driver mural commemorating Smith’s flight across the Tasman Sea, which was housed in the old terminal, will soon be placed outside the new airport terminal.

It’s a weatherproof replica of the five-panel, a 7m-by-2m aluminium one done by prominent New Plymouth artist Don Driver in 1966 and hung in the main departure lounge at the previous airport terminal in 1967. It was removed when that terminal was replaced in 2019-20, and for a while its fate was uncertain.

That changed when Don’s widow, Joyce Driver, and Lance Girling-Butcher - former councillor and editor of the Taranaki Daily News - led a campaign to save it, a plea that was heeded by airport owner New Plymouth District Council.

I’ve had the intriguing job of writing a plaque for the replica, soon to be revealed outside the terminal.

My research found Rick Searle’s 2015 book, The Man Who Saved Smithy, which includes flying adventures Smithy shared with Taylor.

Its best yarn is how the pair saved the aging Southern Cross when she started to crack up nearly 1000km out over the Tasman on a mail flight to New Plymouth on May 15, 1935.

The exhaust manifold on the central of the three motors broke free and smashed the propeller on the starboard one, creating such a terrible shaking sensation Smithy had to shut down the engine to save the plane.

supplied/Stuff The Southern Cross, Smith's famed plane.

The heavily laden, unbalanced aircraft became almost impossible to fly, and with reduced power began to lose altitude.

Taylor recalls Smithy was “literally holding her in the air with his hands and feet, juggling, coaxing her to do it, and getting the extra response nobody else could get from his machine”.

“Like a horse, feeling the master touch, the Cross leans on the air, staggering but staying on her feet. He holds her with the wheel, feeling just where her strength lies, using that, and not wasting her total effort by overtaking weakness.

“He feels her through his hands and feet, trying for support from the slowed-up airstream, and he lays her wing upon it just at exactly the angle, the only angle at which she can fly and hold the height.

“The slightest failure to appreciate, through touch, the appeal that she makes to him for flight, the slightest failure to respond to the call of his wounded machine, and she would squelch down through the air…But Smithy has her in hand, giving just that sympathetic inspiration which makes it possible for her to fly.”

In the end, Smithy reluctantly ordered Taylor and Stannage to throw out anything loose - including their precious royal jubilee mail cargo - to lighten the burden.

Then the port engine began to burn oil, so things became even more serious. With little thought for his own life, Taylor decided to climb outside to get oil from the dead starboard engine and transfer it to the one requiring help.

“Pushing back panic, he climbed out the cockpit window and crawled along an underwing strut, bracing his neck and shoulders against the wing.

“With winds exceeding 130kph, it’s a wonder he wasn’t blown away, but he managed to unscrew the oil drain plug and fill a thermos with the precious liquid, before getting it back to the cockpit where Stannage poured it into a leather suitcase.”

That was repeated five times before they managed to re-fill the stricken engine. The flight limped low back to Sydney.

Taylor was later awarded the Empire Gallantry Medal. Later that year, Kingsford Smith disappeared on a flight over the sea off Thailand, fate unknown.

His renown will live on at our splendid new airport.