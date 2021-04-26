Cape Egmont Half Marathon: Week five training programme

#Hillsaremyfriend. It’s the theme of the week five of the programme.

Before too long the race will be here and you’ll be standing on the start line. My goal is to have you standing on the start line feeling prepared and confident.

One of the best ways to do that is by running hills. Regular training on hills will improve muscular endurance, speed, and form. Whichever way you look at it running hills makes you a better runner.

In the programme this week do your hard sessions on hilly terrain. When running up the hill focus on driving your arms quicker, shorten your stride and lean forward into the hill. And when running down the hill, open up your stride, lean forward and use the downward slope to help you run faster.

These simple technique changes will help you maintain better form and speed and use the hills to your advantage. Also approach the hill with a positive mindset rather than dreading it.

Remember if you would like to learn more about running, we are offering group run sessions on a Sunday morning from 8am to help you prepare for the race. All abilities are welcome, and we’ll even buy you a coffee afterwards. For more information you can visit the World Multisport website.

Beginner: Monday: Rest; Tuesday: Easy 40 min with 30 sec walk every 5 min; Wednesday: Rest; Thursday: Easy 10 min then 5 x 1 min hard with 1 min walk in between and easy 10 min to finish; Friday: Rest; Saturday: Cross-training 30 mins; Sunday: Easy 40 min with 30 sec walk every 5 min and 4-6 x 60-80m strides.

Intermediate: Monday: Rest; Tuesday: 15 mins easy then 10 x 2 min hard with 2 min jog in between and easy 15 min to finish; Wednesday 50 mins easy and 5-7 x 60-80m strides; Thursday: 35 mins easy; Friday: Rest; Saturday: cross-training 30 mins; Sunday: 60 mins easy and 5-7 x 60-80m strides.

Advanced: Monday: Cross-training 30 mins; Tuesday: 20 mins easy then 4 x 4 min hard with 4 min easy jog in between and easy 15 min to finish; Wednesday: 55 mins easy and 8-10 x 60-80m strides; Thursday: 40 mins easy; Friday: Rest; Saturday: 50 mins easy; Sunday: 70 min easy and 8-10 x 60-80m strides.