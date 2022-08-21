Taranaki basketballer Carlin Davison named in Tall Blacks squad for Japan

Carlin Davison of the Taranaki Airs has been named in the Tall Blacks squad for two games in Japan.

One of the Taranaki Airs starting five has jetted off with the Tall Blacks to play some friendly games in Japan.

The Tall Blacks named its travelling squad of 13 players for both a national team preparation camp and two games in Atsugi, Japan this week ahead of their World Cup Qualifier opponents in Saudi Arabia and Jordan on 25 and 29 August.

Carlin Davison of the Taranaki Airs was named in the squad alongside Benjamin Gold, Dion Prewster, Ethan Rusbatch, Flynn Cameron, Isaac Fotu, Jordan Hunt, Jordan Ngatai, Nikau McCollough, Reuben Te Rangi, Sam Dempster, Shea Ili and Taki Fahrensohn.

At 18 Davison is the youngest member of the squad and these will be his first games for the national team.

READ MORE:

* Pero Cameron making a difference at the Taranaki Airs

* ​Nuggets and Mountaineers claim NBL wins

* NBL Showdown: Your team-by-team guide to the 2020 tournament



As they are not official games, and just friendly, he won’t get a Tall Blacks cap from it.

His selection comes off the back of an impressive season for the Taranaki Steelformers Airs, who made it to the semi-finals in the National Basketball League after decades of losses.

Earlier this year Airs players Tai Wynyard and Richie Rodger went to Manilla with the Tall Blacks.

The head coach is Pero Cameron, with Ross McMains, Zico Coronel and Michael Fitchett named as his assistant coaches.

Following the prep camp and games against Japan, the Tall Blacks will announce the squad to play in its two FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on 25 August, followed by a home game against Jordan on 29 August.