Taranaki rugby league starts this weekend

Coastal Cobras returns to Taranaki's premier rugby league competition after the side was an omission in last year’s campaign.

But as Coastal enters, Western Suburbs has been a late withdrawal from the competition because of numbers, keeping the teams to five when it starts on Saturday.

Coastal joins Patea Warriors, Waitara Bears, Bell Block Marist Dragons and defending champions Hawera Hawks as the five teams to compete for the title. There were hopes an even number of teams would prevent a bye in each round.

Coastal club chair Shamare James said a young group of players took it upon themselves to ensure a team had been entered.

“It means a lot to the Cobra whānau and gives our kids on the coast, who have kept the club alive, something to aspire to,” he said.

“With a young team, we can now start rebuilding for the future while really going hard this season.”

Coastal would not be taking any team lightly and would give all clubs the respect they deserved, James said.

The majority of Coastal’s home matches will be played at the Ōpunake Recreation Ground, but their second home game will be at the Ōkato Domain because of booking clashes.

Competition organiser Allana Prestney was hoping to have six teams back in the competition but was overall happy with the registrations.

“Numbers at training for most clubs have been great and the players seem excited to be able to again play rugby league.”

She said having the competition played earlier in the year suited the league community.

The format will include five competition weeks, semi-finals will be played on Saturday, March 18 and the final a week later.

In March last year, the competition was postponed after three weeks because of growing Covid-19 cases among clubs. The remaining rounds were played in July.

Prestney said this year she hoped for a non-disruptive season.

The repeat of last year’s final between Hāwera and Pātea will be played on the opening weekend at the Pātea Domain.

Hāwera won the final 20-16 in a thriller at Hicks Park last year.

The under-16 competition featured three teams – Waitara, Bell Block Marist and South Combined.

The under-16 matches kick off prior to the premier matches at 12.30pm during each round.

Prestney said a junior competition would start in April.