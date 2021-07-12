Cape Egmont Half Marathon: Week 16 training programme

Triathlon coach Mark Turner training in Pukekura Park with Cape Egmont Half Marathon organiser Nicky Smith. The race is on Sunday.

Race week has arrived. It is time to put the training and hard work into practise. At this point you won’t improve your fitness, it is more about freshening up for race day.

To finish with I wanted to pass on my top three tips for race day. Having prepared for the last 15 weeks it is important to put out your best possible performance.

Everyone has different goals for their race but regardless of your goals we all want to do our best.

Tip 1: Accept that it will be hard. Know that running a half-marathon is hard. At some point in the race, it will be difficult so go in knowing that.

Tip 2: Pace yourself and don’t go out too hard at the start. Do not let the adrenaline of the race influence you into going too hard at the start of the race.

Tip 3: Enjoy it. This is meant to be something you enjoy so make the most of the opportunity and be grateful for your ability to be able to participate. I like the motto of run for those who can’t, as there would be many people that would love to compete but can’t.

Finally, good luck to everyone competing. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed writing these programmes and hope you have found them helpful.

Beginner: Monday: Rest; Tuesday: Easy 30 min with 10 sec walk @15 min and 4-6 x 60-80m strides; Wednesday: Rest; Thursday: Easy 15 min then 2 x 5 min hard with 5 min walk in between and easy 10 min to finish; Friday: Rest; Saturday: 30 min cross train; Sunday: RACE DAY

Intermediate: Monday: Rest; Tuesday: 15 mins easy then 3 x 5 min hard with 5 min jog in between and easy 10 min to finish; Wednesday 45 mins easy and 5-7 x 60-80m strides; Thursday: 30 mins easy; Friday: Rest; Saturday: cross train 30 minutes; Sunday: RACE DAY

Advanced: Monday: Cross-training 30 mins; Tuesday: 20 mins easy then 4 x 5 min hard with 5 min easy jog in between and easy 10 min to finish; Wednesday: 60 mins easy and 8-10 x 60-80m strides; Thursday: 40 easy; Friday: Rest; Saturday Easy 30 min: Sunday: RACE DAY