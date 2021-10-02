Taranaki Bulls' dream start to NPC season down to hard work

Neil Barnes says the Taranaki Bulls are playing to make the province proud. (file photo)

Taranaki Bulls coach Neil Barnes is reluctant to take the credit for his team’s dream start in the National Provincial Championship.

The side has taken a commanding lead in the championship division ahead of the bye this weekend with four wins from as many matches – three of those against premiership teams.

In his first year at the helm, Barnes said the solid start happened before he came back from his Chiefs Super Rugby commitments.

“The boys started in good nick,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Lions coach Leo Crowley putting roots aside in clash with Bulls

* Prop Michael Bent back for Taranaki Bulls

* Seven Taranaki Bulls places up for grabs ahead of Bunnings National Provincial Championship

* Taranaki Bulls appoint former player as new head coach



“A lot of the team were working hard through the club season, we’ve got a very good group of trainers and people behind the scenes. They’ve done the bulk of the work.”

Barnes believes it takes two or three years to get a team “trucking” and a large chunk of players have been together for a while.

“We’re probably reaping the rewards of the work that’s gone on before us.”

Along with being fit, Barnes said the players had adopted a simple philosophy of wanting to make the province proud.

“It sounds like a simple and easy thing to say, but if you’re going to do that you need to be winning and winning in a way where people see you’re working hard.”

The players have bought into it in a big way, Barnes said, which is showing in their game.

Taranaki’s ability to throw the ball wide and put players into space is a game plan Barnes has adopted.

It’s working too, because Taranaki has scored the most number of points in the competition so far.

Barnes said most teams try and bash through defensive lines to find holes but he believes the most dangerous players are out wide.

The plan came to fruition in the 55-28 drumming against Bay of Plenty last Sunday. Kini Naholo scored, while Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Vereniki Tikoisolomone bagged doubles on their wings.

Barnes said Bay of Plenty didn’t appreciate Taranaki’s fitness, who were able to end each half well.

Taranaki travel to Otago next weekend but the remainder of the season is uncertain.

Barnes doesn’t worry about things he can’t control. He stressed the team needs to continue winning with the goal of taking out the championship.

He hopes common sense will prevail to reward teams for having good seasons when it comes to promotion-relegation.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.