Bulls make changes for Manawatū clash

Stephen Perofeta has moved to first-five for Saturday’s clash. (file photo)

Taranaki Bulls coach Neil Barnes has tweaked his backline ahead of Saturday afternoon’s championship division match against Manawatū in Inglewood.

Regular first-five eighth and in-form player Jayson Potroz is missing and Stephen Perofeta moves into the pivot position for the first time this season. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens slots in at fullback.

Daniel Rona and Vereniki Tikoisolome earn their first starts this year at centre and wing respectively. Rona is in for Daniel Waite.

There’s one change in the forward back from the side that beat Waikato in Tauranga last week.

Pita-Gus Sowakula is on paternity leave and Mill Sanerivi earns a start at number 8.

Inglewood pair Christian Fa’avae and Josh Jacomb could make their debuts off the bench.

Lukas Halls returns to the reserves after recovering from injury. His last match was in the semi-final against Hawkes Bay last year.

Taranaki’s enjoyed great success against Manawatū over the years. The Bulls won 16 of their last 18 matches and are seeking their sixth consecutive win against the Turbos.

They’re also aiming for seven wins on the bounce – for the first time since 2017. Taranaki is the only team in the entire competition unbeaten.

A home playoff is confirmed after being 11 points ahead of third placed Otago. Manawatu will host the other semi-final and are in second place.

Gates open from 1pm and only members and sponsors are permitted.

No alcohol or food will be available at the venue. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own non-commercial food and alcohol-free drinks.

Kickoff is at 2:05pm.

Taranaki team: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Daniel Rona, Teihorangi Walden (c), Kini Naholo, Stephen Perofeta, Liam Blyde, Mill Sanerivi, Bradley Slater, Tom Florence, Mickey Wolliams, Scott Jury, Michael Bent, Ricky Riccitelli, Jared Proffit. Reserves: Christian Fa’avae, Donald Brighouse, Kyle Stewart, Hemopo Cunningham, Rhodes Featherstone, Logan Crowley, Lukas Halls, Josh Jacomb.

