Paritutu side in hot form at Tower bowls event

Hamish Kape’s Paritutu team got past two of Taranaki’s most successful skips. (file photo)

Hamish Kape’s Paritutu team completed a memorable weekend by advancing to the semifinals of the men’s centre fours event at Tower on Sunday.

Playing with Kaylin Huwlyer, Nathan Goodin and Aidan Zittersteijn, Kape’s side accounted for two of the most successful skips in the history of Taranaki bowls, Bruce Phillips (Tower) and Craig De Faria (West End), during post section play in the South Taranaki Club-sponsored event.

Kape’s side edged Phillips 16-14 and then held off De Faria’s team, which has won the title three times in the previous seven seasons, 17-16. Kape led by three shots playing the last end and De Faria could only manage a brace.

It will be the first semifinal appearance in a Taranaki open event for Goodin, who commenced his bowls at Rahotu, and Huwyler, who is a Wanganui under-eight-year representative.

In the semifinals, that will be played at Tower this Saturday, Kape’s team will meet Kevin Hills from the host club. The other semi is between John Garrud (West End) and Wayne Hawkes (Vogeltown).

Hills’ team of Kerry Mullan, Alistair Hurley and Max Sayer narrowly beat a fellow Tower team, skipped by Russell Hardy, 14-12 in one quarterfinal.

In the other quarterfinals, Garrud ousted John Sextus (Stratford-Avon) 21-3, while Hawkes defeated Gerry O’Sullivan (Inglewood) 20-14.

Garrud combines with Norm Broughton, Bruce Hall and Paul Darbyshire, and while the draw required them to play an extra match on Sunday, they were untroubled.

Hawkes’ quartet of Adyne Jack, Hohepa Murray and Kevan Sellers had plenty of reason to enjoy their semifinal qualification. After defeating Darren Goodin (Paritutu) 19-12 in the morning round, Hawkes, who individually produced some excellent shots, then accounted for O’Sullivan, after leading by three shots playing the last end.

* Paritutu and West End, the last two winners of the division one women’s interclub title, are locked in a direct head-to-head clash for this season’s crown.

A combined six rounds were played at the New Plymouth and Stratford-Avon clubs over the weekend in the Vospers-sponsored event.

Paritutu have 29 match points, with West End on 28 and New Plymouth third on 16. The final three rounds will be held this coming Saturday at Paritutu.

While Paritutu does hold the lead, it is still to sit out its bye round. Briar Atkinson won five games from six in the singles, while the pair of Cathy Andrews and Heather Johns had five wins and one draw. Paritutu’s four of Barbara Batley, Barbara Harvey, Jackie Moeahu and Gale Fache won four.

West End won an impressive 14 games from 15, with Susan Cottam in the singles and the pair of Sue Winter and Janice Ropitini both unbeaten. The four of Margie Davis, Molly Nagle, Lauren Bright and Trish Howard won four out of five.

Meanwhile, Paritutu has wrapped up the women’s second division title with the last round not being required to be played. Paritutu finished with 26 points, followed by Tower (19) and West End (17).

The winning Paritutu team was Marlene Barrowman and Tina Atkinson-Watt (pairs), Marlene McArthur and Bridget Fletcher (2x4x2) and Amanda Crehan, Cheryll Sharrock, Gaye Holub and Gloria Shaw (fours).