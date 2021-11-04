Disastrous start for Taranaki men's cricket season

Taranaki were beaten by an innings and 85 runs in their season opener against Hawke’s Bay. (file photo)

No author could have written a worse script for the Taranaki men’s cricket season opener against Hawke’s Bay.

After heavy rain the day before and overnight, the game was delayed until 2pm. The Good Home Taranaki Men lost the toss and were asked to bat first on a juicy and spongy wicket.

After openers Bailey Wisnewski and Dean Robinson safely negated the first half hour, Wisnewski was the first to fall with the score at 19.

Robinson would depart soon after, top scoring with a paltry 14.

The Hawke’s Bay seamers soon exposed the middle order and forced some poor decision-making from Taranaki batters to have them on the ropes at 48 for six.

Off spinner Angus Shaw was introduced into the attack and cleaned up the tail picking up three wickets for no runs. Taranaki was dismissed for just 71.

Hawke’s Bay made a cautious start to their innings before Ryan Watson made the breakthrough in the ninth over.

Central Districts contracted player Christian Leopard preyed on anything lose as he hit five boundaries in his 30, to give his side some momentum.

Watson would continue to toil hard and one stage Hawke’s Bay were 76 for five and Taranaki were looking to limit the first innings deficit.

Dominic Thompson would prove the difference, as he worked the ball around as he compiled 62 off 127 balls to lead his team to 205 for eight declared.

Watson finished with figures of four for 50 off 23 overs.

With the pitch getting easier to bat on Taranaki were looking for some confidence, but the weekend just got worse - a whole lot worse.

Firstly Robinson was bowled shouldering arms before Liam Muggeridge played across the line and was also bowled.

Bailey Wisnewski played out 16 balls and failed to score leaving Taranaki five for three.

Once again the middle order was exposed and they couldn’t deal with the seam attack that were relentless and Taranaki were all out for just 49, giving Hawke’s Bay a win by an innings and 85 runs.