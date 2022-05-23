Vogeltown Park to host Taranaki club rugby finals day

Vogeltown Park will host the popular CMK Taranaki club finals day in July.

The venue was decided after the final week of the shortened first round on Saturday when New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) won their matches across the three afternoon divisions. The venue was a toss up between Vogeltown Park and Victoria Park in Stratford, but Stratford/Eltham bowed out because of the weekend’s results.

Scheduled for Saturday, July 23, four finals will be played across the day at the venue, typically held at the region’s best available ground such as Yarrow or TET stadiums.

Changes in this year’s competition structure saw Taranaki Rugby make the first round more meaningful, given it was reduced to three weeks. NPOB also bagged $3000 from the union and claimed the new Taranaki Trophy for winning the first round.

A full second round will begin this weekend.

In the feature match in the CMK premier competition, Clifton upset Stratford/Eltham at the Tikorangi Domain 28-10.

Stratford/Eltham were coming off a big win against defending champions Inglewood.

The home team scored four tries to one in gusty conditions.

It went all Clifton’s way when they scored three tries in the opening half. Many players, including fullback Taylor Haskell and second five-eighth Matty McKenzie, broke the line for Clifton to allow them to get on the front foot.

LISA BURD/Stuff Spotswood halfback Byron McDermott fires the ball out from the back of the scrum

The first try was scored by wing Indiha Saotui-Huta and McKenzie also dotted down himself.

Stratford/Eltham scored in the second half from a lineout to maul situation to narrow the margin.

In Rahotu, Tukapa remain unbeaten in the competition with a 24-12 win over Coastal.

The strong wind was a factor in the game with the match scoreless after 20 minutes.

Tukapa did lead 5-0 at the break after the first try was scored inside 33 minutes. The crosswinds made it difficult for teams to gain momentum.

Tukapa scored back-to-back tries before Coastal clawed their way back late in the match.

NPOB beat Spotswood United 40-12 at Vogeltown Park.

NPOB started the first half with positive intent and got out to a 21-0 lead at the break.

LISA BURD/Stuff Josh Thompson passed down the line.

But Spotswood United showed a lot of penetration compared with previous weeks and were able to hold on to the ball for long periods of play. Their scrum also held their own against a stronger NPOB pack.

Inglewood kept Southern winless in the first round with a 16-14 win at Hicks Park in Hāwera.

Southern slotted two penalty kicks inside 35 minutes with the wind behind them. They eventually scored off an Inglewood error and kicked another penalty to lead 14-5 at halftime.

But Inglewood pounced back and took the lead with a long-range penalty by centre Cody Chilcott with 20 minutes to play.

This weekend, the draw resets back to week one and all teams will play each other once.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.