Covid hits New Plymouth club rugby premier side

NPOB have withdrawn from Saturday’s game as they cannot field a team.

COMMUNITY SPORT: New Plymouth Old Boys premier rugby team has withdrawn from Saturday’s match against cross-town rivals Tukapa.

Taranaki Rugby operations and community rugby manager Cole Brown confirmed NPOB’s decision. It’s understood Covid cases have ravaged the squad and they are unable to field a team.

A mid-week match was suggested but declined by Tukapa, Sports News Taranaki understands.

The withdrawal means Tukapa automatically earn five competition points.

According to Taranaki Rugby competition bylaws, clubs and the union need to be notified of defaults no later than 9pm on the Thursday before Saturday’s match.

Failure to observe this results in a $500 fine payable to the affected club and $100 to the referee association.

It’s rare for a premier match to be cancelled or postponed while in season.

In June 2015, a club round was postponed because flooding made grounds unsafe to play on. The competition was pushed back a week, so no matches were lost.

