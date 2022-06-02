Old Boys back to full fitness after withdrawal from last week's premier rugby competition

Old Boys take on Coastal this week after withdrawing from competition last weekend. (file photo)

New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) are back to full fitness after last weekend’s unprecedented default in the CMK premier club rugby competition.

A combination of Covid, injuries, Chiefs and Barbarian U20 selection and players being away forced NPOB to withdraw from their match against cross-town rivals Tukapa late last Friday afternoon.

Over 30 players were affected across the club’s three afternoon teams. Their division one and colts teams still played in a shortened day at Sanders Park last week.

Lower grade teams have defaulted from matches before but for a premier team to withdraw is unheard of in the region. Taranaki Rugby extended the default deadline, so the club avoided any penalty. Tukapa walked away with five competition points.

NPOB coach Michael Carr said affected players have returned ahead of their match against Coastal at Vogeltown Park on Saturday.

He said the team managed the return-to-play protocols.

Carr pointed out Coastal’s strong team and club culture.

The two teams met in the Moana pool where NPOB enjoyed a 36-19 win in Rahotu. NPOB was bolstered by the return of Chiefs reps Kaylum Boshier and Bradley Slater.

Coastal coach Trent Olliver was happy with his side’s performance against Spotswood United last weekend.

Ahead of this weekend, he said there are areas of their game that they are still developing.

“We need to be accurate on attack. Old Boys will give us limited chances to convert,” he said.

“They play a very good 15-man game and defensively you need to be aware they will expose you if they see a weakness.”

Inglewood doctor Chris Morrison will referee the match.

Elsewhere, Inglewood will be desperate to bounce back from their 50-point loss to Clifton last weekend when they host Stratford/Eltham at TET Stadium.

In the first round, Stratford/Eltham beat Inglewood by 54-11 and will have fond memories of the match.

Inglewood is still waiting for key players to return.

Tukapa will look to lock away the Dan O’Brien Shield when they play Spotswood United at Yarrow Stadium.

The shield was first played between Tukapa and Star in 1902, making it one of the oldest prizes in New Zealand Rugby.

Tukapa and 66-game Taranaki loose forward Mitchell Crosswell will play in his 100th premier match, if selected.

Clifton plays Southern at Hicks Park in Hāwera in the remaining match.

Southern is making progress in their game and close to their first win of the season.

CMK premier club rugby, week 5:

NPOB v Coastal, Vogeltown Park

Inglewood v Stratford/Eltham, TET Stadium

Spotswood United v Tukapa, Yarrow Stadium #4

Southern v Clifton, Hicks Park

All matches kick off at 2:45pm.