Same game, different role for Taranaki referee

For the second time in two years, a Central League qualifying football match beckons for Matt Hastings.

In 2020, he captained New Plymouth Rangers to a 7-3 loss against Wainuiomata, which denied his team a promotion. On Saturday, the 36-year-old will be involved in the same game, this time as a referee.

Federation League winners Whanganui and Capital Premier League champions Stop Out will play for promotion into the higher league at Wembley Park, Whanganui - the first or two matches in a home and away series.

“It was far from any sort of sights when I moved here in 2019,” the manager of Mediaworks Taranaki said.

“It’s pretty exciting.”

There was already a curveball in the lead up to the match, with the game scheduled to be played a fortnight ago.

Luckily for Hastings, the appointment didn’t change and will be the biggest match he has refereed based on the importance for both sides.

“Effectively one of these two teams will become a Central League/National League club and that is a huge accomplishment.”

He has had a taste of the Central League before after refereeing a match in the competition in August.

“Personally, that was such an amazing day. As a player having played in some pretty big games, I think has and will help me in my role now,” he said.

Hastings admits the anticipation leading up to the match is the same when he was playing.

He believes he’s ready because of his on-field experience, coaching and guidance he’s had from other referees this season like Antony Riley, Matt Conger, Campbell Kirk-Waugh, Rod Pelosi and Russell Jones.

It’s been a rapid rise in the ranks after he took up the whistle in 2018. He played for a period before turning his attention back to refereeing last year.

While coaching Gisborne in 2017, Hastings is open about criticising a refereeing badly to the point where the referee quit the game for the remainder of the season.

“When I stopped coaching and playing, I decided to put the whistle where the mouth is and do it myself.”

Hastings completed the highest domestic level this year, which is one tier under FIFA international qualifications.

Reaching the peak of football is a goal for Hastings, who admits he is a driven person who dreams “pretty big".

“When I took up the whistle, the goal was always to become a FIFA international referee and represent New Zealand at any sort of tournament.”

He admits his love for football has given him everything he knows.

His message to players who are thinking about transitioning into referee is why stop being involved at the highest level in your mid-30s.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.