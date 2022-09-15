Concerning injury toll mounts for Taranaki Bulls

Bulls coach Neil Barnes is having to improvise in his side, with a number of first-choice players out with injury. (file photo)

Taranaki’s growing injury toll is continuing to test the depth of the province.

Ahead of Friday night’s national provincial championship match against Manawatū at Yarrow Stadium, 11 frontline players are out with a raft of injuries.

They include Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (ankle), Jayson Potroz (shoulder), Jesse Parate (concussion), Pita Gus Sowakula (knee) and regular captain Mitch Brown (calf).

The timing couldn’t be worse with Taranaki in the middle of their quick turnarounds, with Counties Manukau to play on Wednesday at home.

Neil Barnes’ most notable change to the side that lost to Tasman in Nelson on Sunday is regular reserve flanker Hemopo Cunningham’s surprise addition at lock. With Brown and Stan van den Hoven out and Tupou Vaa’i with the All Blacks, Barnes is forced to improvise.

Bradley Slater will start at blindside flanker, a position he has occasionally played for Taranaki.

But it’s the bench that has a club feel to it.

New Plymouth Old Boys captain Jackson Morgan and Tukapa’s Nathaniel Peters will earn their first caps, if they’re called upon.

Morgan, a solid loose forward, played in the Jock Hobbs Memorial Under 19 final for Waikato in 2017, while Peters was called up in the New Zealand U20 squad last year and a member of Francis Douglas Memorial College’s first XV a year before.

Tukapa lock Corbin Porteous, a former New Zealand under-23 rower, would have likely been an inclusion if it wasn’t for a head knock in the Taranaki development match against Counties Manukau last weekend.

Inglewood pair Millennium Sanerivi and Crusader Faletagoa’i will earn their first caps of the season from the bench.

The new crop of players this year have been kept fresh by their performances for the development side.

Halfback Liam Blyde moves back to the bench and will be re-joined by Josh Jacomb and Adam Lennox, who has recovered from concussion.

Manawatū are yet to win a game in this year’s competition but can score tries from anywhere.

In fact, the last time Manawatū beat Taranaki in New Plymouth was 1986. Fans will remember the late Lofty McIntosh’s rendition of Hiking Serenade played on the bag pipes from the old grandstand whenever Manawatū scored.

McIntosh was a prominent Manawatū supporter and started its supporters club in 1972. He died in 2002.

Manawatū has leaked the most points this year, while Taranaki has scored the least.

Friday night's match will be the first under lights in three years.

Kick-off is at 7:05pm.

Taranaki: Matty McKenzie, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Meihana Grindlay, Teihorangi Walden, Kini Naholo, Daniel Waite, Logan Crowley, Kaylum Boshier, Tom Florence, Bradley Slater, Scott Jury, Hemopo Cunningham, Donald Brighouse, Ricky Riccitelli, Jared Profit. Reserves: Miollennium Sanerivi, Mitch O’Neill, Crusader Faletagoa’i, Jackson Morgan*, Nathaniel Peters*, Liam Blyde, Josh Jacomb, Adam Lennox. (*Debut)

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.