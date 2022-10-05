Fight night auction will be a knockout

Former world champ Maselino Masoe, left, has been working with brother Chris ahead of his boxing debut.

Chris Masoe, who will make his pro boxing debut in Taranaki in December, has persuaded promoter Sam Rapira to help fundraise for Alzheimer’s Taranaki at the fight night.

Fundraising auctions are a feature of the fight night events, which have become a huge attraction at the TSB Stadium in recent years.

Famously, Rapira sourced a pair of boxing gloves signed by heavyweight champ Tyson Fury and former heavyweight champ, Kiwi Samoan Joseph Parker for the last event.

Funds raised have gone to assist New Plymouth’s Box Office Boxing to help youth.

Family comes first for the former All Black – and he wanted to show his appreciation to Alzheimer’s Taranaki.

supplied Masoe is proud to know funds raised from the charity auction will stay in the region with Alzheimer’s Taranaki.

“I know so many people who have been affected by it one way or another and I know any funds raised for Alzheimer’s Taranaki will stay in Taranaki,” he said.

He said Covid lockdown had made fundraising for many charities more difficult.

“It’s really awesome that Sam and his committee are keen to supporter Alzheimer’s Taranaki as well as the youth – which is really important too, and I’m fully behind it,” Masoe said.

Meanwhile, Masoe’s brother Maselino, who won the WBA middleweight title in 2004, has been working hard training the debutant ahead of the December 2 Crowded House Bar & Eatery Fight Before Christmas.

Masoe will fight Taranaki’s Steven Powell, who made his ring debut in 2015 as a corporate boxer.

Rapira has lined up two former internationals – the other is former Kiwi Wairangi Koopu who will fight Rewi Panoho.

He said the fight night at TSB had become the largest non-televised combat sport event in the country.

General admission tickets went on sale last week – while three quarters of the ringside tables have already been snapped up.