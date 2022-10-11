Taranaki siblings set boxing record, winning national titles on same day

Jake Rapira with Huriwaka Dean, who claimed the Cadet 42kg division at the national champs held at Jubliee Stadium in Whanganui.

Brother and sister boxers Huriwaka and Arohaina Dean claimed a New Zealand first at the National Boxing Championships at the weekend.

The duo from New Plymouth’s Box Office Boxing club is believed to be the first brother and sister combination to win national titles on the same day. It was also the club’s most successful event.

Huriwaka, 13, claimed the Cadet 42kg division, while older sister Arohaina, 15, won the Junior Female 54kg division held at Jubilee Stadium in Whanganui.

It was Arohaina’s second national title after she claimed the national 52kg division 2020 championship in January.

supplied/Box Office Boxing Huriwaka’s sister Arohaina Dean won the Junior Female 54kg division

Huriwaka was also named the best cadet boxer from the weekend’s performance, picked from 30 boxers named at the end of the event.

The gold medals were just two of three given out to the club with Cordell Campbell, 13, winning the Cadet 50kg grade.

Taylen Behrent won silver in the Cadet 44kg division.

Box Office Boxing head coach Jake Rapira said it was the club’s most successful weekend with three national championships, one more than last year.

“I’m really proud of them all,” he said. “They boxed beautifully. I’m hoping for four next year.”

Rapira said Behrent’s performance was excellent and was unlucky to narrowly lose the final.

supplied/Box Office Boxing Cordell Campbell, 13, who won the Cadet 50kg grade at the same event.

The depth at the club is developing, especially in its youth space, with between 30 to 40 children involved in the boxing programme six times a week, Rapira said.

He said the three boys, who won at the weekend, were ones to watch in the future along with youth boxer Kalani Marra.

“He won the 2021 youth championship at the nationals held in April because of Covid. He’s selected for the world champs in Spain.”

Rapira said people enjoy boxing as they can compete and stay fit at the same time.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.