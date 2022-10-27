Waiwaka back in top local tennis competition

For the first time in over a decade Waiwaka tennis club will enter a team in the Soffe Cup, which starts on Saturday.

It was the summer of 2010/2011 when the club last had a team compete in Taranaki’s top premier competition before it dropped down to the Wilson Trophy.

Team captain Nick Creery said there is a lot of excitement around the club.

“It’s been quite a while and as a club it’s something we’ve been striving for over the last few years being up in the topflight,” he said.

Without having a team for 12 years, Creery admits it’s been hard to attract players capable of playing in the competition. But with a strong base of junior players at the club, he believed it was important to give them a pathway.

The pathway was reintroduced ahead of the season when Taranaki Tennis tapped the club on the shoulder to enter a team in the competition. They were initially going to re-enter the second division after dominating it during the first half of last season.

“They thought we were good enough. I was keen, so I rung around some of the team. There were mixed feelings, but I think I managed to convince everyone it was the right call.”

This year’s competition will feature defending champions Rotokere, Pukekura, Huatoki, Stratford and Okaiawa. Waiwaka’s entry meant the competition is kept at a competitive number, with no Oakura or Inglewood this season.

It will be a big ask for the new club in the opening round when they host the defending champions.

“Rotokere are heavy favourites against us and also for the competition,” Creery said.

“It’s a tough challenge for us first up but we’re going in the expectation to have a crack and to get some good tennis.”

Creery, Conrad Heron, Matt Verry, Rhys Sutton and Will Gordon headline the men’s side, while Trudy Vince, Shauna Giles, Karen Uhlenberg, Lea and Ellie Edgcombe and Viv Benton will play in the ladies draw.

This weekend, Renee Webster and Nicky Butler have been called into the team because of injuries.

Creery expects the Soffe Cup to be dominated by top teenage players like Will Roberts, Tommy Avery and Jordan Whittlestone.

Equally, he said it’s important for the young players to see how the more experienced players handle themselves on court for their own development.

Creery is realistic in chasing down a championship after the last Waiwaka title was back in the summer of 1971/72.

“I’m not sure this year will be our year but moving forward that’s our aim to get up there.”

The Sumpter Trophy and fours competition also commence on Saturday.

Soffe Cup Round 1: Waiwaka v Rotokere, Huatoki v Okaiawa, Stratford v Pukekura

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.