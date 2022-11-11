Paritutu chasing high finish at New Zealand men’s bowls finals

The Paritutu side is one of six clubs contesting the men's finals this weekend. (file photo)

Despite encountering a rocky start to the Taranaki interclub event on Sunday, Paritutu will still rate its chances of a high finishing position when the New Zealand men’s finals take place at Browns Bay, North Harbour, this weekend.

Paritutu’s top seven, which won the Taranaki title last December, and then qualified for the national decider by winning the regional playoff in April, is one of six clubs competing. The others are Birkenhead, Manurewa, Hastings, Elmwood Park (Christchurch) and Alexandra.

Elmwood Park are the defending champions and also favoured to repeat that achievement this time around. Current Dominion singles titleholder Kelvin Scott plays the four-bowl game, while Gary Lawson – back from his reduced suspension – and Lance Pascoe skip the pair and four respectively.

The most successful player in the Paritutu side, Darren Goodin, will play the singles. But he faces a tough task. In addition to Scott, he will also play current Blackjack Tony Grantham (Birkenhead), former Dominion pairs winner David Clark (Manurewa), North Island rep Dean Drummond (Hastings), who has returned from a brief sojourn on the Gold Coast, and two-time Dominion singles champion, Shaun Scott (Alexandra).

Paritutu’s pair is Daryl Read and Hamish Kape, while its four is Don Christensen, Rodger Hassall, Aidan Zittersteijn and Adam Collins.

Three rounds will be played on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Paritutu’s defence of its Summerset-sponsored Taranaki crown on Sunday was far from the ideal dress-rehearsal, though.

The side was held 3-3 by Oakura in the opening round, played at Paritutu, and then it fell 4-2 to Tower. However, a 6-0 whitewash of Hawera Park in the last round placed Paritutu second in the amber section. West End leads that on 14, while Tower and Vogeltown share third on eight apiece.

When play resumes on November 20, clubs will need a top-two finish in order to make the finals.

It’s a close contest in the black section, with Inglewood (11) narrowly in front of Stratford-Avon and New Plymouth (10 each) and Fitzroy and Coastal (nine each).

Meanwhile, the Vospers-sponsored Taranaki’s women’s interclub is scheduled to be finalised this Saturday.

Paritutu are on track to take out the division one title once again. They lead the field with 14 points, ahead of Fitzroy and West End, who both sit on 10.

Paritutu continue to get an excellent return from their vastly experienced pair of Cathy Andrews and Heather Johns, which won all three games last Saturday.

In the second division, West End and Paritutu lead their respective sections ahead of the last two rounds this Saturday at Stratford-Avon. The group winners will playoff on Saturday afternoon.