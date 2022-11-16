Hopkinson stands down from volunteer role

Taranaki Referees chairman Ray Hopkinson is finishing up in his role.

During a near-three-decade administrative career, Ray Hopkinson has seen his fair share of change on the Taranaki Rugby Referees’ Association (TRRA).

Whether it be the lack of numbers, the coming and goings of members or chasing sponsors, he’s seen it all.

But at the association’s annual general meeting at Stratford on Tuesday night, the 76-year-old called no-side on his 27-year administrative career, 19 at the helm, by not seeking re-election on the TRRA executive.

“I’ve been very privileged to have led the organisation for so long,” he said. “The members have been very supportive. We’ve had our fair share of challenges over the years, but these are outweighed by positives.”

Some of those challenges have been guiding referees with numerous new laws, especially when there are so many changes along with managing players and spectators.

Since joining the association as an active member in 1987, Hopkinson refereed three club finals and five Senior A club matches, now known as premier. He recalls refereeing for two weeks on interchange in New South Wales and Queensland.

“They were great trips, community referees don’t get those opportunities anymore,” he said.

But it was his off-field contribution that saw Hopkinson make the most impact.

He joined the executive in 1995, became chairman in 2003, took on the presidency from South Taranaki’s Bill Schrader in 2007 and held both positions until Tuesday.

He grabbed the sponsorship portfolio with both hands.

“We’ve had some great sponsors over the years. We started with Taranaki Farmers, Farmlands to Sutherland Governance and recently with the Taranaki Community Rugby Trust, OSFLO, FBT Transport and Beach Energy. We are so grateful to all who have supported us.”

His commitment to the organisation was rewarded with life membership in 2013. It followed with life membership of Taranaki Rugby in 2017, an award he said at the time he was “completely blown away” with.

“Life membership came out of the blue,” he said.

His Taranaki Rugby recognition wasn’t just for his services to referees but to the community game.

He spent 20 years as the TRRA delegate to the union and promoted rugby on the popular Newstalk ZB’s local sports programme and The Most FM Sports Show on Saturday mornings. He is heard on the radio providing updates from local grounds in the afternoon and a sideline radio commentator for the domestic coverage.

Hopkinson will continue as an active member of the association and referee junior rugby if required. He’s still keen to carry on his radio media commitments and promote community rugby.

With an active family, he will also continue to support them, keep enjoying his music career, play a little golf and get on with life.

New Plymouth’s Joe Deegan was elected president, while the executive committee will elect the new chairman at its next meeting.

