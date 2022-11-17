New Plymouth doctor calm during World Cup win

New Plymouth doctor Steve Smith was part of the team supporting the world champion Black Ferns.

New Plymouth doctor Steve Smith’s emergency department experience helped keep him calm during the Black Ferns’ thrilling Rugby World Cup win.

Smith was roaming the sideline scanning back-play for injuries during the final at Eden Park on Saturday after being appointed as the team doctor in 2018.

Even with the noise of a sell-out crowd of over 40,000, Smith said his job is not to get overwhelmed by the occasion, which was helped by having over 30 years of experience in emergency settings.

“Your job is to remain calm in life and death situations. A semi-final and final are not necessarily life-or-death situations,” Smith said, who works at Vivian Medical Centre.

1 NEWS The team upset fan favourites England to hold on to their World Cup title.

His calmness was evident on the television coverage when Stacey Fluhler was involved in a try and immediately went off injured. While Fluhler was applauding the rowdy spectators behind the goal line, Smith was aiding her on the way back to the bench.

“While I really enjoyed the crowd, I switch that off and do my job."

Remaining calm comes with the territory for Smith after a 19-year career as Taranaki Rugby’s doctor and he’s been involved in over 200 games.

During the final, when Black Ferns wing Portia Woodman suffered a sickening head knock, Smith was second on the scene after the English doctor.

Concussion protocols instantly kicked in and Smith said everyone worked well together for Woodman.

“It was obvious in Portia’s case; she wouldn’t be returning to the field. I was incredibly lucky over the campaign that we had one head injury assessment, which wasn’t a concussion, then we had Portia’s.”

Leading up to the tournament, Smith managed Covid risks, which were still present. He said the squad had rules around interactions and wore masks where appropriate because bringing infection into the environment a week leading up to the final “would have dramatically affected the result.”

He was pleased with the lack of injuries throughout the tournament, with only one player in the 32-strong squad unavailable for selection.

“That’s absolutely amazing.”

Smith also was involved in the player’s holistic wellbeing too.

After being involved in both men’s and women’s rugby, he said both environments share similarities around family and community connections.

Smith said it was great New Zealand and the world got behind women’s sport.

“I think it’s a start and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we go from here and where we’re about to support the Black Ferns and women’s rugby and women’s sport in general.

“The world is waking up to how exciting it can be.”

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.