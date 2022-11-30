Quality tennis expected in upcoming round of Soffe Cup

Another exciting weekend is ahead, with some interesting matches across the province in the Soffe Cup tennis competition.

Competition leaders Rotokare will have the home court advantage against Waiwaka and are favourites going into the clash.

However, the Waiwaka players have shown that they fight for every ball and could cause more than one surprise.

Waiwaka’s Will Gordon is expected to return after recovering from an injury and team up with Nick Creery, Matt Verry and the talented Ritwik Kejriwal.

Rotokare should line up Will Roberts or Blair Crowley accompanied by Luke De Villiers, Oliver Kerr and perhaps Shane Devlin, they may also bring the experienced Mike Roberts for doubles.

On the women's side, a match to watch out for is the one between the experienced Karen Cranston from Rotokare and Waiwaka’s Trudy Vince.

Huatoki will travel to Okaiawa to take on the side currently sitting in second.

On paper, it will be a tough day at the office for Huatoki, however, we could be commenting on some upsets if Huatoki's players maintain the momentum from last week's win.

A key factor will be how quickly the Huatoki players adapt to the fast surface at Okaiawa Tennis Club.

Huatoki’s Alistair Nairn will have to make extreme efforts to beat the talented Hamish Mead at the top men.

The Okaiawa women led by Jorja Symes and Abby Ross should be too solid for the Huatoki.

Back in New Plymouth, the action will take place at Pukekura who are hosting Stratford.

Both teams are coming off heavy losses from last weekend and will try to heal their wounds in what is expected to be a day of close competition.

Pukekura's Tomi Avery, Doug Neilson, Andrew Moffat and Leighton Upson will have to play their best tennis to defeat Stratford’s Callum Old, David White, Bruce Cleland and Grant Kite.

A key factor in the final result could be the inclusion of Pukekura’s doubles specialist Mark Belcher.

Tight matches are expected on the women's side.

Pukekura’s chances will increase if Derryn Fleming and Tenzin Joe are available as shown by their previous results throughout the season so far. However, Stratford’s Courtney Tippett and Nicole Kowalewski will be tough competitors to watch out for.

In the Sumpter Trophy competition, Stratford will visit Okaiawa, Hawera will host Rotokare and Huatoki will face Oakura at home.