Taranaki's Ajeet Rai named top male player of 2022 by Tennis New Zealand

Ajeet Rai will be presented with the aware for Tennis New Zealand’s male player of the year on Monday. (File photo)

COMMUNITY SPORT:Taranaki’s Ajeet Rai has been named Tennis New Zealand’s male player of the year.

Rai, 23, was informed via email of the accolade on Thursday, which will be presented at the Papamoa Surf Club on Monday.

He believes his performances in the last six months are behind the award, which includes beating then-New Zealand number one Rubin Statham to now becoming the country’s highest ranked player.

“The consistency of results I’ve had this year has been super rewarding,” Rai said.

Rai has consistently played players inside the top 300 in the world to develop his form and consistency. It made him win his first ATP Challenger title in September.

It’s been a remarkable recovery for the Rotokare player. Covid’s travel restrictions over the last two years have prevented him from playing at events.

“The heartache I dealt with over the last two years from not playing up to my expectations to letting my ranking slip, now to see it be at its highest point is super rewarding.”

His ranking is now 382.

He said getting back to basics has helped, which includes having more balance in life and working with the people who got him to a strong point when he was young. That includes going back to work with his coach, Dad Rakesh.

“He’s the best coach going around. It’s very tough listening to your old man, but I’ve grown up and have respect for what he does and the information I get from him.”

It was important to build a strong network around him, which includes his family and close friends, he said.

With his ranking on the improve, Rai hopes to be in a position to be selected for higher tournaments.

“The dream is to win a grand slam.”

Rai will be alongside some of world tennis’ greats when he competes at the ASB Classic in Auckland next month. World number two Casper Rudd and number eight Cameron Norrie have already been announced to play. It will be the first time in modern history the tournament will boast two players inside the top 10.

“I’m super excited to play at home,” Rai said.

