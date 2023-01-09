New Plymouth Rangers look to re-enter Federation League

New Plymouth Rangers will reenter the Federation League this year.

COMMUNITY SPORT: A desire to keep football players in the region and to grow depth is behind New Plymouth Rangers’ decision to re-enter the Federation League this season.

It comes nearly a year since Rangers withdrew from the competition last season, the first time in five years a Taranaki side wasn’t represented in the league, which features top clubs from Poverty Bay, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki.

At the time, the withdrawal was down to the talent pool not being big enough to service both the league and local club premiership.

Rangers’ decision was a similar reason why Team Taranaki withdrew from the higher Central League after the 2017 season.

Club captain John Sigurdsson said Rangers were now able to commit to the competition. It also means the men’s team will join the women’s side in the league.

“We have a strong core of young players who have the ambition to train and play at a level that will allow for continuous growth and push for higher honours,” he said.

“As a club we’ve always tried to create pathways and opportunities for players that wish to play higher than the local leagues.”

The commitment will come at a cost for Rangers with four away games to Napier and one to Gisborne adding challenges for the club.

Sigurdsson said they’re looking to fly the team to the East Coast to limit time spent away from home.

He said it will require some support from the community to “make this happen.”

“To support these players, we have to provide the best environment for them to succeed and that involves everything from training grounds, facilities, uniforms, coaching, transport and accommodation and meals when travelling.”

The club is looking for sponsors and donations from those who have an interest in Taranaki football and wanting the best for young players.

Sigurdsson said it’s important that young players can see the possibilities for them in football without having to leave home early in their secondary school years.

“We are isolated here in Taranaki but also do have a history of doing well in the Federation League in recent years with Rangers and also Team Taranaki.”

That success included the Rangers winning the league in 2020 after the team found out they won in a petrol station carpark in Waipawa on the way back from a match.

It then gave the club an opportunity to play in a promotion-relegation match against Wellington’s winners Wainuiomata for entry into the Central League.

Team Taranaki earned a promotion into the Central League in 2016 before it bowed out.

Ranger’s pre-season starts on January 24.

The women’s will be looking to improve on their second placing last year with Andrew Moore still at the helm.

