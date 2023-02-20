Manaia’s mighty Jones boys and the (golf) drive that makes them so good

Sam Jones of New Zealand plays his tee shot on the 16th hole during day one of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National in France.

Head out to golf courses in Manaia or New Plymouth and chances are you’ll come across someone talking about how far Sam Jones can hit a ball.

His drives are huge, someone will say. The rest of his game is very good too, someone else will point out.

And that explains why Sam Jones, 26, currently has the lowest amateur handicap in New Zealand – plus-6.6, which means that on any club course he has to shoot at least seven under par just to play to his handicap.

It also explains why Sam Jones is the New Zealand amateur champion, New Zealand amateur strokeplay champion, and who last year became the first amateur to win the Jennian Homes Trophy for scoring the most points in the Charles Tour series of professional tournaments.

Now Sam Jones, who is currently 96th in world amateur golf rankings, is preparing for a 2023 season that will see him play several amateur events in New Zealand before heading to USA to compete in an elite amateur golf series.

And if finances permit, he will also compete in qualifying schools for professional tours in both USA and Europe.

Rob Maetzig/Stuff Manaia golfers Ethan and Sam Jones are making a name for themselves on the international golfing circuit.

Not far behind Sam Jones, in terms of both golfing prowess and age, is his 24-year-old younger brother Ethan Jones.

He’s also a very talented player, and last year he played No 1 for Taranaki in interprovincial competitions while his older brother was representing New Zealand overseas.

Just recently Ethan Jones turned professional, and he has now embarked on a career as a golf tutor, interspersed with appearances at various professional tournaments and pro-ams throughout the country.

That’s a big step in the career of any player, but Ethan Jones says he loves teaching golf and is happy to leave it to brother Sam Jones to concentrate on the pressurised cut and thrust of top-level tournament play.

Rob Maetzig Ethan Jones, Sam’s brother, has recently turned profession and also works as a golf tutor.

So where did all this brotherly golfing talent come from? The answer is Manaia.

The small South Taranaki town might have a population of less than 1000, but it is blessed with a full 18-hole golf course.

And while the Manaia Golf Club has a small membership of about 160, it boasts a very strong junior golf programme that is producing an almost astonishing number of skilled young golfers.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Jones won the NZ Amateur golf championship in 2019.

In recent years they have included Celeste McLean and Holly Winter who have both won New Zealand titles and picked up golfing scholarships to universities in the United States.

These days they are both back in New Zealand, and continue to be Taranaki representatives.

Sam Jones and Ethan Jones both also won golfing scholarships to university in the US.

It all began when Ethan Jones was playing in an under-19 event in New Zealand and was approached by an agent who offered him a scholarship to attend the University of West Georgia.

He turned it down – but Sam Jones picked it up and headed to the US to study for a degree in finance as well as play golf.

A couple of years later Ethan Jones also took up the scholarship programme, studying for a degree in psychology.

They both did exceptionally well as they settled into a routine of university classes from 8am to 12.30pm each day, then playing golf in the afternoons.

Sam Jones achieved a school record with a 61 in a tournament in 2019, and he also held 36-hole and 54-hole scoring records in the school record books.

As a result, he achieved an Honourable Mention All-America selection as a senior, becoming only the third All-American in the university’s men’s golf history.

Ethan Jones won the Helena Harbridge Award for the 2019-20 athletic year, which was given annually to an international golfer who has showed excellence and hard work both on and off the field to his team, academics and community service.

Jared Smith/Stuff Margaret Putt, convenor of junior golf at Manaia, says the Jones boys were always keen and conscientious. (file photo)

Long-time convenor of junior golf at Manaia, Margaret Putt, wasn’t surprised the brothers performed so well while in the US.

“When they were kids they were so keen and conscientious,” she said.

“During the school holidays they would walk or bike to the course and play three rounds of golf a day.

“And they would never miss junior coaching on Thursday nights and on Sundays.”

With that amount of application, it wasn’t long before their talent began to emerge.

Ethan Jones had his first hole in one at age 12, played his first sub-par round at age 13, and shot 7-under at age 14.

Sam Jones, who at age 15 played off a scratch handicap, not only started winning tournaments but also became the New Zealand long driving champion at age 20.

These days, it’s that distance of the tee that regularly gets the Taranaki golfing fraternity talking about Sam Jones.

His swing speed with the driver has been recorded at an average of 193kph, maxing out at more than 200kph, way more than the 149kph by the average male golfer and higher than the current PGA Tour average of 183kph.

As a result, his tee shots regularly soar way over the 300m mark.

“I don’t know where the length comes from,” he explains. “I always used to 100% things when I was playing tennis or cricket, so I suppose it’s carried on from there.”

Length off the tee is real advantage on any golf course, and that helped Sam Jones enjoy his stellar year in 2022 when he won a total of 10 order of merit tournaments in New Zealand.

Now he’s preparing for a strong 2023, his preparation including online sessions with renowned Canadian golf coach Shauheen Nakhjavani.

“Ethan and I have both had stints with Shauheen,” said Sam Jones.

“He understands how a golf swing works and he communicates well.”

The two brothers also bounce ideas off each other as their golf progresses.

But while these days the Jones brothers are relying on their learnings from university in the US and the tutoring of a gifted Canadian coach, they remain thankful for the time put in by members of the Manaia Golf Club, particularly Margaret Putt.

“When we were younger she was always making sure we were getting to the golf course.

“There’s such a good group of members down there, and we’re very thankful for the start they gave us,” Ethan Jones said.

They’re also thankful for the support they are now getting from the New Plymouth Golf Club where they are members, especially a group of mid-week players who call themselves the Dirty Dozen who have raised funds to financially help them meet their touring costs.

To the delight of the players – many of whom have long handicaps – Sam Jones and Ethan Jones reciprocate by regularly joining them for their Wednesday golf.

And that all simply adds to all the talk about how far Sam Jones can hit a golf ball.