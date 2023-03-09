Young Canterbury lock signed up for Bulls

Fiti Sa, seen here playing for the Crusaders U20s, will wear the amber and black of Taranaki in this year’s Bunnings national provincial championship.

COMMUNITY SPORT: Towering former Christs College player Fiti Sa is the new face in the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls squad for this season.

The 2.03m lock is one of 27 current contracted players confirmed ahead of this year’s Bunnings national provincial championship, with more on offer during the upcoming CMK premier club rugby competition.

The 19-year-old caught the eye of selectors during New Zealand’s under-19 campaign in South Africa last year.

His performances led him to secure a development contract with the Chiefs and he will join Taranaki after the Super Rugby Pacific season.

After the rapid rise of Taranaki’s Josh Lord and Tupou Vaa’i to the All Blacks, the region has become an appealing destination for emerging young players, especially at lock.

But the locking stocks could be a challenge for head coach Neil Barnes.

If Scott Barrett, Lord and Vaa’i focus on All Black duties, it only leaves Sa to fill one starting spot. Barnes might have to call on loose forwards to fill in, like previous seasons.

The rest of the Taranaki squad looks stable, with the only departure former captain Mitch Brown, who left for Yokohama Eagles after last season.

Familiar players are scattered through the squad, including the Barrett brothers – Beauden, Scott and Jordie – with their availability typically scarce during the domestic season.

Three-test All Black Stephen Perofeta remains with the Bulls. It will be loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula’s last year in Taranaki colours after signing with French club ASM Clermont Auvergne.

Barnes has continued with prop Reuben O’Neill, despite missing last season because of injury.

So far, Barnes has only signed two halfbacks Logan Crowley and Adam Lennox, who had a breakthrough season last year at fullback, with Liam Blyde a key omission after 23 appearances. Club rugby will be a deciding factor whether he retains a place, with several contracts left.

The loose forwards are a strength for Taranaki providing everyone remains fit with Kaylum Boshier, Tom Florence and Jesse Parete other signings. Prop and hooker positions remain the same.

First five-eighth Jayson Potroz, midfielders Daniel Waite and Daniel Rona, wings Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Kini Naholo are all re-signed.

Club rugby will be key for Matty McKenzie, Mitch O’Neill, Michael Loft Hemopo Cunningham and Scott Jury to earn a contract after playing for Taranaki last season.

Teihorangi Walden is also absent from the list but is playing in the Major League Rugby competition for New York.

In a World Cup year, Barnes is aware squad flexibility is required to fill key positions as the season draws closer.

Taranaki’s first preseason game is on Saturday, 22 July, a week after club rugby finals day.

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls contracted players:

Props: Reuben O’Neill, Jared Proffit, Kyle Stewart, Donald Brighouse. Hookers: Ricky Riccitelli, Bradley Slater, Mills Sanerivi. Locks: Josh Lord, Fita Sa, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i. Loose forwards: Kaylum Boshier, Tom Florence, Pita Gus Sowakula, Jesse Parete. Inside backs: Logan Crowley, Adam Lennox, Jayson Potroz, Beauden Barrett. Outside backs: Daniel Waite, Meihana Grindlay, Daniel Rona. Outside backs: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Kini Naholo, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Stephen Perofeta, Jordie Barrett.

This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.