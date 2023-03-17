Port Taranaki ready to host world’s best triathletes

COMMUNITY SPORT: The world is returning to Port Taranaki, much to the delight of Shanelle Barrett.

After a Covid-19-enforced absence, the World Triathlon Cup returns to New Plymouth on Sunday 26 March, with some of the best international triathletes descending on Ngāmotu Beach to race for valuable qualification points in the lead-up to next year’s Paris Olympics.

“It’s a big thrill and so exciting to have it back,” says Shanelle, who is the event director for the annual Tri Taranaki Festival, of which the World Cup event is the marquee race.

“We last had this race here in 2019 and we were all set to go in 2020 but had to cancel a week out because of Covid, so it’s fantastic we can finally deliver another World Cup.”

It appears the elite athletes have also been eager for a return to the Port Taranaki-based sprint-distance event, with a full field for both the men’s and women’s events.

“That’s 55 lining up in each, and we have more on a waiting list. When I last looked, we had athletes from 47 different countries, which is fantastic,” Shanelle says.

Supplied 17032023: Use once only. Tri Taranaki Festival event director Shanelle Barrett with her daughter Sophie.

Included among the international field are former women’s Olympic gold medallist Gwen Jorgensen, of the United States, Australian Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Matthew Hauser, and Kiwi superstar Hayden Wilde, who is the current Olympic bronze medallist, World Triathlon Championship bronze medallist, and Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“It’s always a popular event and the athletes love racing here, it’s a great course and Port Taranaki, the sponsors and community really get behind it.

“It’s the only World Cup event in the Oceania region this year, so it’s the only chance for athletes to compete in this region and for the public to see them – it should be a great race.”

Shanelle says Port Taranaki’s support is the key to the World Cup’s longevity in Taranaki and its success.

“We honestly couldn’t do this without the support of the port. Races in New Zealand are getting harder and harder to deliver but Port Taranaki has supported us for 13 years, and it blows me away every year that they’re so happy to host us,” she says.

The World Cup race is just one of a number of events on the day, where hundreds of athletes of all ages and abilities will compete in the Tri Taranaki Festival. Included is the New Zealand Sprint distance age-group championships, the Taranaki Tri-er for first-timers, a Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association race, and the popular Fun Run.

This year, the Tri Taranaki Festival is making a donation per entrant towards the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery in Hawke’s Bay.

Port Taranaki will also host the Weet-Bix Kids’ TRYathlon at Ngāmotu Beach on 30 March.

Port Taranaki head of commercial Ross Dingle said the Tri Taranaki Festival was always a fantastic occasion.

“This is a fabulous event for New Plymouth and a great showcase of our region, and will be particularly exciting this year with the return of the international elite athletes,” Ross says.

“We’re proud to be able to host it down here at Ngāmotu Beach and the surrounding port area. It’s important our region is able to attract and retain these top events, so we’re thrilled Tri Taranaki Festival and World Triathlon are keen to come back every year.”