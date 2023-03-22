Spotswood United gets eight games on Yarrow Stadium's hybrid turf

Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth has a busy schedule of rugby this year.

COMMUNITY SPORT: Spotswood United is the main beneficiary of the new hybrid turf at Yarrow Stadium when all its home CMK club rugby matches will be played on the main field this season.

A total of eight Spotswood United matches are scheduled on the number one ground this year, with a pre-season match against Coastal and seven regular season games during the two-round competition, which starts on Saturday, April 1.

Taranaki club rugby finals will also be held at the venue on Saturday, July 15.

Spotswood United chairman Tony Standen is delighted to have matches back on the main field after cost prevented the club from playing there in the past.

Only a select number of club finals were played on the ground in recent seasons.

“Years ago, we moved off the number one pitch due to the cost to use it,” he said.

“But the council have made it affordable to community clubs once again and with the new turf it can handle plenty of use, they tell us.”

He said the division one and colts teams will also get a chance to play on the field by alternating curtain raisers during the season.

Spotswood United has only been able to use two fields during home games because of the venue’s redevelopment – the least number of grounds available for a premier club in the province.

It’s a bit of a homecoming for the club too. Standen said Star, which amalgamated with Spotswood Old Boys to form the current club in 1990, had been pioneers that first developed the area into Rugby Park, now Yarrow Stadium.

“We have long history here and it means a lot to this club to be back on the main pitch and using what is the best facility in the province.”

According to the draw, the stadium’s new LED lights will be used in the week two match against Southern on Good Friday, which kicks off at 7:30pm. Other matches during Easter are spread across Saturday and Sunday.

The repeat of last year’s final between Tukapa and Clifton will be played during Easter weekend, at the Tikorangi Sports Ground.

Last year’s semi-final between Clifton and Stratford/Eltham will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Tikorangi.

Punters will have to wait for the always-anticipated match between cross-city rivals New Plymouth Old Boys and Tukapa until the final week of the first round. Old Boys will host the first instalment at Vogeltown Park on May 13. The second-round match will be on July 1 at Sanders Park, which is the last regular season round.

Semi-finals will be played on July 8.

Division one and colts grades will mirror premier matches, while the senior thirds competition starts a few weeks after.

The women’s draw is yet to be confirmed.

