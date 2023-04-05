An Easter Jubilee for Inglewood United Rugby Football Club

Former All Black Chris Masoe will join fellow Inglewood ABs John Major and David Loveridge for the rugby club’s jubilee celebrations over Easter.

Inglewood United Rugby Football Club’s three All Blacks will be in a room for the first time on Saturday night to share the odd story.

John Major, David Loveridge and Chris Masoe will take part in a question-and-answer session when the club celebrates its 125th jubilee this Easter weekend in front of 200 people.

The club was founded in 1898 after the merger of Athletic and Pirates.

Inglewood chairman Bernard O’Sullivan said Saturday evening was just one of many events planned for the jubilee.

READ MORE:

* Short and sharp season for Taranaki netballers

* Evening rugby for early stages of Taranaki premier competition

* Fight for top four alive in Taranaki’s CMK premier club rugby competition



The celebrations start on Friday with a golf day and a chance to watch the women’s team in action that evening at TET Stadium.

O’Sullivan said these events were important for the club.

“Sports clubs play a bit part in our communities and by celebrating these milestones brings everyone together from friends, family and mates to share stories of times gone by.”

Other events include Inglewood’s netballers on show on Saturday morning, followed by colts, division one and premier club rugby matches against Stratford/Eltham in the afternoon.

Along with the three All Blacks, former Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge will speak and a presentation will take place for Loveridge’s life membership.

O’Sullivan said the weekend will officially welcome Inglewood’s netball arm after being part of the club for 22 years. It will then be known as the Inglewood United Rugby Netball Club.

He said he was looking forward to meeting up with players, coaches and managers that he was in teams with throughout the years.

On the field, while both Inglewood and Stratford/Eltham lost in the opening round of the CMK premier competition to Clifton and New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) respectively last weekend, O’Sullivan expects Saturday afternoon’s match to be competitive because of the occasion.

The two clubs have had plenty of history during and outside these events.

“I was a member of the team that played in Stratford’s centennial, and we also played Eltham for their 125th year,” he said.

Kick off is at 2:35pm.

In other matches this weekend, Spotswood United host Southern at Yarrow Stadium on Thursday night at 7:30pm.

Friday sees the repeat of last year’s final when Clifton hosts defending champions Tukapa at Tikorangi. Both teams are coming off strong wins last weekend.

At Rahotu, Coastal will look to improve on its performance from last week when it hosts NPOB.

Kick-off for Friday’s matches is at 2:45pm.