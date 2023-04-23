First loss for Southern at hands James’ boot

Southern had been unbeaten until the loss to Clifton at the weekend. (file photo)

A last-minute penalty kick to Clifton’s Matthew James upset Southern’s unbeaten record at the Tikorangi Sports Ground on Saturday.

With time up, the former Manawatū and Tasman first-five eighth slotted the penalty 35meters out to give his team a 29-26 win in front of a vocal crowd.

It snapped Southern’s three-match winning streak in the CMK premier competition, while it gave Clifton its third win this season.

The first draw of the season was likely but with momentum Clifton entered Southern’s half before the Hāwera-based side conceded the penalty.

With an astute rugby mind, James played 25 games for Manawatū and eight for Tasman between 2006-2009. He has been an anchor for Clifton’s backline and from a leadership perspective since returning to Taranaki after stints in England and France.

Earlier in the match, Clifton led 13-9 at the break and then 23-9 with 20 minutes to play. It was an improved performance compared to last week’s big loss against New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB).

Despite the deficit, Southern scored two consecutive tries using the team’s powerful forward play that it prides itself on to level the scores before James’ kick.

At Rahotu, Stratford/Eltham beat Coastal 29-14.

It was a hard-fought forward contest, which was hard to determine who had the dominance at set piece.

But Stratford/Eltham’s ability to play in the right areas of the field was the difference.

Down 14-7 at the break, Coastal stayed in the game until the last 20 minutes, where the visitors used the slight breeze behind them to get into Coastal’s half.

Willem Ratu was impressive again for Stratford/Eltham and Coastal’s Kusi Drauna played well at fullback despite damp conditions.

Defending champions Tukapa thumped Inglewood 63-7 at TET Stadium.

Ahead 35-0 at the break, Inglewood couldn’t contain the Tukapa onslaught as it scored nine converted tries.

Inglewood’s only try came in the second half when Troy Chilcott gathered a kick from his brother Cody to score in the corner.

Spotswood United’s lack of front-row players forced the team to default against NPOB on Thursday night.

It was the second default of the weekend after Inglewood’s division one side forfeited against Tukapa on Friday.

The situation leaves NPOB the only unbeaten team in the competition.

In the women’s premier competition, Southern remains unbeaten with a 27-10 win against Okaiawa and Coastal picked up its first win of the season against Inglewood 39-29.

The men’s points after four weeks are; NPOB 18, Southern 16, Tukapa 15, Stratford/Eltham 15, Clifton 14, Coastal 3, Inglewood 1 and Spotswood United 1.

