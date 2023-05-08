First win for Inglewood with one point victory over Spotswood United

Inglewood was made to work hard to get on the board over the weekend.

Inglewood is on the board after six weeks of the CMK premier club rugby competition after the club picked up its first win of the season.

After struggling with players during the pre-season and losing a handful of experience from last year, its patience was rewarded with a 29-28 win against Spotswood United at Yarrow Stadium.

But Inglewood had to work for it after being down by one converted try late in the second half.

Inglewood lock James Asi scored thanks to his excellent support play from slick hands after a break down field.

But it wasn’t over as Josh Jacomb needed to slot the conversion from 10 metres from touch to edge ahead.

And he nailed it just shy of the final whistle to give Inglewood some time to waste after the restart.

The result could have gone either way as a winless Spotswood United probably played their best rugby of the year and constructed some attractive tries.

Both teams wouldn’t have been happy with the opening 15 minutes. There were plenty of handing errors on a greasy surface. But when Spotswood United scored the opening try, the match opened up.

The scores were locked up at 14-all at one stage with one Inglewood conversion by Jacomb beautifully converted from the touchline.

Inglewood burst ahead just before the interval by 19-14 after a kick-chase try to Steven Snoxell.

The deficit sparked a resurgence by the home team. They scored two converted tries, one from a trademark 50:22 by captain Louis Bartley-Seana. Kane Perrett and former Southland loose forward Arese Poliko were the beneficiaries.

It wasn’t only the tries that Spotswood United built off, they showed resilience on defence and at the breakdown to denied Inglewood opportunities inside the 22.

But it was Asi’s try and Jacomb’s kick that gave Inglewood hope for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Stratford/Eltham continue to go from strength-to-strength with a 40-14 win against Tukapa at Sanders Park.

The win was the central Taranaki side’s fifth win in a row to keep them at second place on the standings, while Tukapa suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Tukapa hasn’t lived up to its reputation from previous years largely due to missing several key players from last season.

New Plymouth Old Boys continue their unbeaten streak with a commanding 44-14 win over Southern in Hawera.

Old Boys were missing a handful of players, including their Super Rugby players and Daniel Waite but were still able to fire from different areas of the park.

Coastal upset last year’s runners-up Clifton 28-14 at Tikorangi.

It was Coastal’s second win in two games to give them confidence heading into the final week of the first-round next weekend.

In the women’s competition, Southern remain unbeaten with a 36-24 win against Coastal and Clifton thumped Inglewood 48-20. Okaiawa had the bye.

The men’s points after six weeks are: NPOB 28, Stratford/Eltham 25, Southern 20, Tukapa 16, Clifton 14, Coastal 12, Inglewood 6, Spotswood United 3.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.