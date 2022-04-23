Large group of friends and whānau gather to farewell Kaoss Price, who was shot by police

A tangi is held for Kaoss Price, who died after an incident with police in Taranaki.

Kaoss Price was farewelled with a passionate haka on Saturday morning.

The New Plymouth man, 22, was fatally shot by police on State Highway 3 north of the city about 9.30pm on April 16.

A service was held at Price’s father’s house, before he was taken to area around the Mangorei Memorial Hall at the intersection of Kent Rd and State Highway 3, just out of New Plymouth, where about 200 people had gathered.

The meeting was held outside and a number of Nomad gang members, along with other mourners, performed a haka.

People had started gathering outside the hall before 10am and over the next 30 minutes cars kept arriving parking on both sides of Kent Rd, in some places three cars deep.

The large group gathered at the end of the street by the intersection of Kent Rd and State Highway 3.

Stuff About 200 people gathered just south of New Plymouth on Saturday to farewell Kaoss Price.

Some were doing burnouts in their cars filling the air with smoke. Nomad flags were flying high.

Most were standing around, some with children, catching up with friends.

Former Te Pāti Māori member Donna Pokere-Phillips attended the tangi.

‘’I was there to pay my respects and I had my whānau with me. I didn’t know the whānau personally, but they live down the road from my parents.’’

And all Māori around the maunga are connected, she said.

Stuff Some of the mourners did burnouts along Kent Rd and onto SH3.

It was interesting to see the different gangs come together, ‘’That’s very rare. I think it’s showing camaraderie to come together to show their respect for the young man.’’

Pokere-Phillips, who has whānau connections to two other Taranaki police shootings, said it was very sensitive for her.

‘'Police shooting is a very personal thing for me. I think this is justification for the police to wear bodycams. Bodycams don’t lie.’’

Supplied Kaoss Price was farewelled by a large group of friends on Saturday.

She is concerned about institutionalised racism, she said.

‘’I am grateful [Te Pāti Māori co-leader] Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has stepped into this space.’’

The police posted a notice to Facebook advising a large funeral procession was expected head from New Plymouth along SH3 to the Taranaki Crematorium and asked motorists to avoid the area between 10am and 12pm so not to risk being affected by any related traffic delays.