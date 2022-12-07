The new guardian of New Plymouth's award-winning Pukekura Park

Outside Sheryl Clyma's office stands a family of ducks peeking inside hoping for her to feed them again.

“Just ignore them,” she says.

The cute feathery colleagues are just one of the perks of Clyma's new job as the curator of New Plymouth's world-class Pukekura Park.

Clyma describes the role as being a guardian of the park and says it is an incredible honour.

“We're so lucky that our forefathers way back at the end of the 18th century, planned for this park and our role here as guardians of it is making sure for the next 50 years, that might be your grandchildren, that this park is here for them to continue to enjoy.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sheryl Clyma is the new curator of Pukekura Park and the first female curator in its history.

“It has its special atmosphere because it's very unique, there's nothing like this in New Zealand, or actually in a lot of areas of around the world, it's very special, so I think we all just need to look after it and treasure it.”

The 52ha park, managed by New Plymouth District Council, is in the centre of the city and is home to the acclaimed Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Zoo.

The park, which is the venue for the annual Festival of Lights and Womad festival, has an international Green Flag award and is a Garden of National Significance.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Clyma says plants are her life and has been working in the industry since 1982.

Clyma, who has taken over the curator role from Kristian Davies, was born and bred in New Plymouth and began her apprenticeship with the New Plymouth parks department when she left high school in 1982.

It was a four-year apprenticeship that saw her look after gardens around the district as well as in Pukekura Park.

In 1988, she left to have her family of three sons and when she returned to the workforce it was as a horticultural instructor/prison officer at the New Plymouth Prison, where she worked for 14 years.

“That was fantastic job.

“They had vegetable gardens there, so I was working with the prisoners, but I was trained as a prison officer as they were in my care.”

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Pukekura Park is home to the Bowl of Brooklands which has hosted the likes of Fleetwood Mac and Elton John.

When the prison closed in 2013, a position as assistant curator at Pukekura Park came up which Clyma got and has been in until being promoted this year.

She says her job is about the day-to-day management of staff that look after the operations of the park and making sure everything is operating effectively, efficiently, and safely to make sure the park keeps its beautiful atmosphere.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Clyma describes her role as guardian of the park and making sure it's there for people to enjoy in years to come.

She's the first female curator of the park but Clyma says it's her skills that got her the job.

“I've got a real passion for plants. That's my whole life. My whole trade is plants, but I've also got a real passion for people.

“But yes, my name will go down in history.”