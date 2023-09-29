Observations from a Taranaki winter spent in a yurt

Poet Gus Hellen has published his first book, Yurt Sonnets. A collection of poems about a winter in Taranaki spent house-sitting in a yurt.

Gus Hellen was a brewer at Shining Peak when he spent a winter in pensive solitude near Wārea, commuting between western Taranaki farmland and New Plymouth.

The creative input was limited while brewing in town, but the remoteness of the rural environment gave him a lot of time to think and reflect.

In August, Hellen, who was now a land surveyor, published his first book of poetry, Yurt Sonnets, a collection of poems where he tried to reconnect with nature and indigenous knowledge.

The 29-year-old poet was born in Raglan, lived in Auckland for a while and studied land surveying at the University of Otago in Dunedin, before travelling with his partner for a couple of years in Europe.

“We did some backpacking through Northern Europe ... and then we lived in a campervan for five months in France, Spain and Portugal,” he said.

Hellen said travelling and meeting creatives around the world gave him some inspiration, but it was a winter hibernation house-sitting in a yurt near State Highway 45 that ignited his poetry.

“It was amazing living so remotely and it was quite eye-opening living in that environment where we were just fully surrounded by dairy farms,” he said.

“Down the coast, you got some pretty strong winds ... and the membrane of the yurt would just slap violently some nights, but overall we loved it.

“It was quite isolated and really had a lot of time to think and reflect and spend time in the garden,” Hellen said.

While immersed in the natural environment of coastal Western Taranaki, Hellen said he would look for beauty in streams and on the beach.

“Personally, I am often mostly productive when I am idle and when I have the time to really sit back and analyse what’s going on internally, whether it’s emotionally, or like I’m letting my mind run away with an idea,” he said.

Hellen said using te reo Māori words in the book would open up a dialogue for pākehā who want to deal with the implications of Aotearoa’s colonial past.

He said reading texts from elders in the Māori community and exploring Te Ao Māori gave him a better understanding of Aotearoa culture.

Hellen, who has been living in Taranaki since 2021, said he would go to Puke Ariki library, when he was not brewing at Shining Peak, to research the history of Aotearoa’s poetry.

One day, he came across Jerusalem Sonnets by James K. Baxter. He said he had heard before about the religious community established by Baxter on the Whanganui river, but what struck him was the simplicity and conciseness of the poems.

Hellen said when he started writing he admired the freedom of the poetical form adopted by Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and other poets from the Beat Generation.

So, before working on the Yurt Sonnets, Hellen would write long-form, rambling stream-of-consciousness poems.

But then he decided to make its writing more impactful and concise – all the 20 sonnets in the book are composed of 14 decasyllable lines.

“My real goal was to use the [sonnet] form to pack a punch with a poem and really have some meaning in there,” he said.

Drawing from sources as different as Chinese philosophy and Kiwi rapper Tom Scott, Hellen wrote 20 observations of Taranaki geomorphology, identity and self-knowledge.

Yurt Sonnets by Gus Hellen was published by Kahukura Books in August.