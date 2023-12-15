DOC investigation after native bush cleared in national park

DOC has released CCTV footage of a man captured near one of the clearings in Te Papakura o Taranaki.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is asking the public to help identify a man captured on CCTV after areas of native bush were cut down in a national park in Taranaki.

Senior ranger Cameron Hunt said DOC staff became aware in July of several sections of cleared bush on the northwest side of Te Papakura o Taranaki near Pukeiti, on the ring plain of Taranaki Maunga.

DOC were working closely with police, and an investigation was under way.

A campsite and several clearings, measuring up to 10m by 10m, were found in the area, and a pile of rubbish was found at a campsite within the park.

An image has been released of a man captured on a CCTV camera, set up at one of the clearings, and DOC is calling on the public to help to identify him.

DOC/Supplied DOC senior ranger Cameron Hunt says items including a 44-gallon steel drum and five car batteries were found at a campsite within the national park.

“This man’s face is clearly shown in the CCTV image, and we’d like to speak to him about what’s happened here,” Hunt said.

“We believe someone knows who he is, and we’d welcome any information which helps us identify him.”

Hunt said 200 litre plastic water tanks, a 44-gallon steel drum, five car batteries, a small fridge, and a gas cooker were found at the campsite. A platform or floor of ponga logs and plywood was also constructed.

“This person is obviously pretty organised and quite committed to whatever they were doing,” Hunt said.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is urged to contact Hunt on 027 246 1083 or by emailing chunt@doc.govt.nz.

It is illegal to fell or remove trees, shrubs or plants on or from public conservation land under the Conservation Act, and doing so can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and two years in jail. Further fines of $10,000 a day can be imposed if the offending continues.